England Post 387/3 After Ben Duckett's Record 141 Leaves India With Huge Chase At Lord's

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England posted 387/3, dominating India in the decisive ODI.

Ben Duckett's 141 and Jacob Bethell's 91 led England.

Joe Root 74, Jos Buttler 41* ensured a strong finish.

India's bowlers struggled; target 388 to win series.

England vs India 3rd ODI Live: England produced their best batting display of the series to post 387 for 3 in the third and deciding ODI against India at Lord's on Sunday. After Harry Brook won the toss and chose to bat, the hosts dominated from the start and never allowed India to recover. Ben Duckett's century, Jacob Bethell's fluent knock and late contributions from Joe Root and Jos Buttler powered England to a daunting total.

Ben Duckett Breaks Lord's Record With Stunning Century

Duckett led England's innings with a superb 141 off 135 balls, striking 18 fours and a six. In the process, he registered the highest individual ODI score at Lord's, going past Viv Richards' long-standing record.

He found an excellent partner in Bethell, who made 91 from 93 deliveries. The pair added 192 runs for the opening wicket and put England in complete control before Prasidh Krishna finally broke the stand in the 31st over.

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Bethell fell nine runs short of what would have been his maiden ODI hundred, but his innings laid the perfect platform for England's middle order.

Root, Buttler Finish Strong As England Close On 400

After the openers departed, Root ensured England's momentum did not slow. The former captain scored 74 from just 48 balls and brought up his third successive half-century of the series.

Harry Brook managed 14 before becoming Prasidh Krishna's second wicket of the day.

Jos Buttler then provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 41 off only 13 deliveries. His innings included three sixes as England added quick runs in the closing overs to finish on 387 for 3.

India Bowlers Struggle On Flat Lord's Surface

India's attack found little assistance throughout the innings. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 69 from his 10 overs.

Prince Yadav claimed the big wicket of Duckett and finished with 1 for 79. Arshdeep Singh conceded 72 runs, while Axar Patel went wicketless and gave away 61.

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India will now need 388 to win the match and clinch the ODI series. The chase also comes with added attention on Rohit Sharma, whose future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent days despite repeated assurances from the BCCI.