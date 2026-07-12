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English NewsSportsCricketBCCI And IPL Under Heavy Fire After India's 4-0 Clean Sweep In England

BCCI And IPL Under Heavy Fire After India's 4-0 Clean Sweep In England

England vs India: Sanjay Manjrekar criticises the BCCI and IPL structure after England secure a 4-0 T20I series sweep to replace India as the world number one team.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India lost T20I series 4-0 to England.
  • Sanjay Manjrekar criticized IPL, BCCI for batting issues.
  • England's big partnership exposed India's bowling weaknesses.
  • BCCI plans structural changes, reviewing coaching staff's performance.

England vs India: Former Indian player Sanjay Manjrekar has criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the IPL following a comprehensive 4-0 T20 International series defeat against England. The hosts sealed the series with a 56-run victory in Southampton on Saturday to replace India at the top of the global ICC rankings. The defeat concludes a winless United Kingdom tour for the visitors under temporary captain Shreyas Iyer.

Manjrekar Blames IPL And BCCI Structure

The commentator defended the touring players while pointing towards systemic issues within the IPL after consecutive series defeats against Ireland and England. He believes the cash-rich league creates a distorted view of technical capability.

Writing on social media platform X, Manjrekar, stated: 'The easy thing would be to hold players responsible for this overseas T20 setback. The right thing would be to hold those responsible who have made the IPL such that it puts a heavy makeup on Indian batters.'

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The remarks address a wider issue regarding how batting styles in the IPL translate to international conditions. The tour showed that playing on flat pitches in the IPL does not prepare batters for disciplined overseas bowling.

Southampton Defeat Highlights Bowling Weaknesses

The final match at the Rose Bowl highlighted the wide gap between the two teams. Jos Buttler scored 131 and Harry Brook made an unbeaten 95 as England reached 257-3.

The pair shared a record 233-run partnership for the second wicket to take the game away from India. Without Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, the bowling attack lacked control and conceded 17 sixes.

India responded with 201-8, led by half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma. Shreyas Iyer contributed a brief 28, but the target remained well beyond reach as Sam Curran claimed three wickets.

BCCI Planning Structural Changes Following Slump

The defeat leaves Iyer with 14 unwanted captaincy records after failing to secure a single victory on tour. The management has already removed fielding coach T Dilip following multiple dropped catches.

The board will now review the performances of the new coaching staff after two poor series. Young batsmen like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson failed to translate their IPL form into international runs during the completed fixtures.

The focus now turns to structural changes before the squad returns home. The administrators must fix the balance between the IPL and the technical standards required for international cricket.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the T20 International series between England and India?

England comprehensively defeated India 4-0 in the T20 International series. This victory also allowed England to replace India at the top of the global ICC rankings.

Why did Sanjay Manjrekar criticize the IPL and BCCI after India's defeat?

Manjrekar criticized the IPL for creating a distorted view of technical capability, suggesting it doesn't prepare Indian batters for disciplined overseas bowling. He called for those responsible for the IPL's structure to be held accountable.

What issues were highlighted in the final match at Southampton?

The final match exposed India's bowling weaknesses, conceding 257-3 with England's Jos Buttler and Harry Brook sharing a record partnership. India's batting, despite half-centuries, fell short of the target at 201-8.

What structural changes is the BCCI planning following the series defeat?

The BCCI plans to review the new coaching staff's performances and implement structural changes. They aim to fix the balance between IPL standards and the technical requirements for international cricket.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Manjrekar England Vs India BCCI Shreyas Iyer IPL
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