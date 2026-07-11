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English NewsSportsCricketEngland vs India 5th T20I LIVE: Toss Result & Confirmed Playing 11 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dropped?

England vs India 5th T20I LIVE: Toss Result & Confirmed Playing 11 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dropped?

England vs India 5th T20I LIVE: Live updates from the 5th T20I between England and India in Southampton. Get the live toss result, confirmed playing 11, and team selection news.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 06:07 PM (IST)

England vs India 5th T20I Toss Result, Playing 11: India face England in the final Twenty20 International in Southampton with their top global ranking at stake. The tourists trail three-nil in the five-match series following successive batting collapses. Interim captain Shreyas Iyer requires an immediate victory at the Rose Bowl to avoid a total series whitewash and secure his maiden win as short-format skipper.

England vs India 5th T20I Toss Result

Tactical decisions at the Rose Bowl depend heavily on early evening overhead conditions. The captain winning the coin toss must evaluate the presence of residual moisture on the pitch before electing to field first.

Stay tuned: The live toss result and confirmed playing 11 details will reflect here as soon as the coin lands.

The side batting second historically enjoys a statistical advantage at this venue during evening fixtures. The dew factor frequently alters ball behavior, making defensive bowling difficult during the second innings.

England vs India 5th T20I Announced Playing XI

The team management plans significant structural changes to the top-order batting unit. This predicted lineup will change into the playing 11 confirmed at the toss, so stay tuned for that official update.

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England Playing XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Tactical adjustments include dropping rookie opening batsman Vaibhav Sooryvanshi following his low scores in recent matches. The selectors intend to recall the experienced Sanju Samson to stabilise the vulnerable top order.

The middle-order configuration remains under intense scrutiny after failing to build partnerships. The inclusion of senior all-rounders provides necessary balance to a bowling unit that struggled during the powerplay overs.

Disclaimer: This page contains pre-match analysis, predicted playing XIs, and toss scenarios before the start of play. Confirmed toss results and official playing 11s will be updated live as soon as they are announced at the venue.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs India SANJU SAMSON Vaibhav Sooryavanshi England Vs India 5th T20I England Vs India Toss Result
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