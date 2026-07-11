India Need 258 Runs Against England To Avert Whitewash, Defend No 1 T20I Team Crown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England posted 257/3 against India in Southampton.

Jos Buttler scored 131, Harry Brook added 95 not out.

England's batters dominated Indian bowlers throughout the innings.

India faces a monumental chase to retain T20I ranking.

England vs India 5th T20I Live: England reached a massive total of 257-3 in the final T20I at Southampton after India elected to bowl first. Jos Buttler hit 131 off 64 balls while Harry Brook finished unbeaten on 95 to completely take the game away from the visitors. India now face a nearly impossible run chase to protect their top spot in the global ICC T20I rankings.

Buttler And Brook Dominate Indian Attack

Prasidh Krishna dismissed Philip Salt early for six runs, giving India some initial hope. However, that was the last comfortable moment for the touring bowlers as England quickly took control.

Jos Buttler and Harry Brook put together a devastating partnership that exposed the lack of depth in India's bowling options. The pair cleared the boundaries easily during the middle overs.

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Buttler hit twelve boundaries and eight sixes in his brilliant century before Shivam Dube dismissed him. Dube then removed Jacob Bethell for a duck on the very next delivery.

India Faces Monumental Chase

Harry Brook continued the onslaught from the other end, hitting eight sixes to finish just five runs short of his own century. Will Jacks hit a six to close the innings.

Shivam Dube finished with two wickets for India, but the rest of the bowling unit leaked runs heavily. The spinners failed to find any control on a flat pitch.

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India now need to pull off a historic chase to avoid a complete series whitewash. They must score at nearly thirteen runs per over to save their number one ranking.

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