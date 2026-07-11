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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Need 258 Runs Against England To Avert Whitewash, Defend No 1 T20I Team Crown

India Need 258 Runs Against England To Avert Whitewash, Defend No 1 T20I Team Crown

England vs India 5th T20I Live: Jos Buttler scores 131 and Harry Brook hits 95* as England post 257-3 in the 5th T20I. India need a record chase to protect their ICC ranking.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 09:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • England posted 257/3 against India in Southampton.
  • Jos Buttler scored 131, Harry Brook added 95 not out.
  • England's batters dominated Indian bowlers throughout the innings.
  • India faces a monumental chase to retain T20I ranking.

England vs India 5th T20I Live: England reached a massive total of 257-3 in the final T20I at Southampton after India elected to bowl first. Jos Buttler hit 131 off 64 balls while Harry Brook finished unbeaten on 95 to completely take the game away from the visitors. India now face a nearly impossible run chase to protect their top spot in the global ICC T20I rankings.

Buttler And Brook Dominate Indian Attack

Prasidh Krishna dismissed Philip Salt early for six runs, giving India some initial hope. However, that was the last comfortable moment for the touring bowlers as England quickly took control.

Jos Buttler and Harry Brook put together a devastating partnership that exposed the lack of depth in India's bowling options. The pair cleared the boundaries easily during the middle overs.

ALSO READ | India Faces Immediate Threat Of Losing No 1 Spot In ICC T20I Rankings After 1605 Days

Buttler hit twelve boundaries and eight sixes in his brilliant century before Shivam Dube dismissed him. Dube then removed Jacob Bethell for a duck on the very next delivery.

India Faces Monumental Chase

Harry Brook continued the onslaught from the other end, hitting eight sixes to finish just five runs short of his own century. Will Jacks hit a six to close the innings.

Shivam Dube finished with two wickets for India, but the rest of the bowling unit leaked runs heavily. The spinners failed to find any control on a flat pitch.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli 'Secretly Tracked' At Private Meeting In London; Cox Reveals Shocking Incident

India now need to pull off a historic chase to avoid a complete series whitewash. They must score at nearly thirteen runs per over to save their number one ranking.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer Hit By Major Controversy After Sister Likes '10 Snakes' Post

Frequently Asked Questions

What was England's total score in the 5th T20I?

England reached a massive total of 257-3 in the final T20I at Southampton after India elected to bowl first.

Who were the top performers for England?

Jos Buttler hit 131 off 64 balls, and Harry Brook finished unbeaten on 95 runs. They put together a devastating partnership that exposed India's bowling.

What challenge does India face in the chase?

India faces a monumental chase, needing to score at nearly thirteen runs per over. They must pull off a historic chase to protect their top spot in the global ICC T20I rankings.

Which Indian bowler took wickets?

Shivam Dube finished with two wickets for India, dismissing Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell. However, the rest of the bowling unit leaked runs heavily.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENG Vs IND England Vs India Shreyas Iyer ICC T20I Rankings England Vs India 5th T20I
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