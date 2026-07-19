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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: MS Dhoni Spotted At Lord's With Wife Sakshi Dhoni And Kriti Sanon

WATCH: MS Dhoni Spotted At Lord's With Wife Sakshi Dhoni And Kriti Sanon

MS Dhoni was spotted at Lord's with his wife and Kriti Sanon during the India vs England 3rd ODI as Rohit Sharma's retirement rumours continued despite the BCCI dismissing the speculation.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MS Dhoni attended Lord's ODI, drawing significant media attention.
  • His presence fueled ongoing speculation about Rohit Sharma's future.
  • BCCI denied retirement rumors; England batted first, built strong partnership.
  • India's bowling attack featured changes due to Jasprit Bumrah's injury.

MS Dhoni was among the familiar faces at Lord's on Sunday as India took on England in the deciding third ODI. The former India captain attended the match with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and family friend Kriti Sanon. His appearance quickly caught attention, especially with speculation continuing around Rohit Sharma's ODI future despite repeated denials from the BCCI.

Dhoni's Presence Gets Fans Talking

A video of Dhoni at Lord's has gone viral on social media after broadcasters showed him watching the match from one of the hospitality areas at the ground.

The former captain has been in London for the past few weeks. He was also spotted during India's T20I series against England after celebrating his birthday on July 7.

This time, however, the timing of his appearance has sparked fresh discussion. The third ODI has been surrounded by rumours claiming it could be Rohit Sharma's final match for India in the format.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali Beaten On Indian Train During Family Visit?

WATCH VIDEO

The BCCI has rejected those reports. Secretary Devajit Saikia recently told PTI that there had been no discussion about Rohit retiring after the Lord's ODI. Still, the speculation has continued throughout the series.

Dhoni's appearance therefore became another talking point for supporters following the match from the ground and on television.

England Dominate After Winning The Toss

England captain Harry Brook won the toss and chose to bat first. His decision paid off as Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell put India under pressure from the start.

The pair added 192 runs for the opening wicket before Prasidh Krishna dismissed Bethell for 91 from 93 balls. He struck 11 fours and two sixes before falling just nine runs short of a century.

Duckett continued to anchor the innings as England built a commanding position.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Share Moment Fans Didn't Expect

India entered the match without Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the game because of a knee injury sustained during the second ODI in Cardiff.

The visitors reshaped their bowling attack, bringing in Arshdeep Singh and young fast bowler Prince Yadav. Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar completed a four-man pace attack, while Axar Patel was the lone frontline spinner.

Rohit Sharma Remains Under The Spotlight

Attention will now turn to India's chase, with Rohit Sharma set to open alongside captain Shubman Gill.

The experienced opener has remained at the centre of retirement speculation over the past week, although the board has maintained that he remains part of India's plans.

Whether those rumours disappear after the Lord's ODI remains to be seen. For now, Dhoni's presence at the historic venue has only added another layer of interest to one of the biggest matches of India's white-ball season.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

Who accompanied MS Dhoni at Lord's for the third ODI?

MS Dhoni attended the match with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and family friend Kriti Sanon. His appearance quickly caught attention among fans.

What speculation surrounded Rohit Sharma's future during the match?

Rumors suggested the third ODI could be Rohit Sharma's final match for India in the format. However, the BCCI rejected these retirement reports.

How did England's openers perform after winning the toss?

England's openers, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell, put India under pressure with a 192-run opening partnership. Bethell scored 91 runs before being dismissed.

Why was Jasprit Bumrah absent from India's team for the third ODI?

Jasprit Bumrah missed the game due to a knee injury he sustained during the second ODI. India reshaped their bowling attack with new players in his absence.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon ENG Vs IND BCCI MS Dhoni England Vs India 3rd ODI
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