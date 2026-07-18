4 Big Records Up For Grabs At Lord's, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Eye History In 3rd ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lord's hosts series decider with key individual milestones.

Virat Kohli eyes fastest 15,000 ODI runs record.

Rohit Sharma seeks 1,500 international runs on English soil.

Gill and Root also nearing significant personal batting milestones.

England vs India 3rd ODI: India and England will meet in the series-deciding third ODI at Lord's on Sunday, with the three-match contest locked at 1-1. Along with the battle for the trophy, several players from both teams are on the verge of achieving significant personal milestones.

From Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill and Joe Root, here are four records that could be broken at the Home of Cricket.

Virat Kohli Eyes Fastest 15,000 ODI Runs Record

Virat Kohli is just 133 runs away from becoming the fastest batter to reach 15,000 ODI runs.

The record is currently held by Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the landmark in 377 innings. Kohli has scored 14,867 runs in 301 innings, meaning he can shatter Tendulkar's record by a remarkable margin if he reaches the milestone at Lord's.

If he gets there, Kohli will become the quickest player in ODI history to 15,000 runs.

Rohit Sharma Chasing Historic Overseas Milestone In England

Rohit Sharma needs 35 more runs to complete 1,500 international runs in England.

If he reaches the mark, Rohit will become the first visiting batter to score 1,500 international runs on English soil.

The India captain heads into the decider under scrutiny after scores of 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs, making Sunday's match even more significant.

Shubman Gill Can Break Shikhar Dhawan's India Record

Shubman Gill has another chance to become the fastest Indian to score 10 ODI centuries.

Gill has nine hundreds in 65 innings, while Shikhar Dhawan reached his 10th ODI century in his 76th innings.

A century at Lord's would see Gill achieve the milestone in just his 66th innings, setting a new Indian record.

Joe Root Nears Exclusive Lord's Milestone

Joe Root is 34 runs away from becoming only the fifth batter to score 500 ODI runs at Lord's.

If he gets there, he will join Marcus Trescothick, Viv Richards, Eoin Morgan and Alec Stewart in an exclusive list.

Root comes into the decider in fine form after scoring an unbeaten 99 in England's four-wicket win in Cardiff, which levelled the series.

Series Decider Adds Extra Significance

The third ODI will decide the winner of the series after India claimed the opening match and England responded in the second.

India are also chasing their first ODI win over England at Lord's since 2004. With the series, individual milestones and plenty of pride on the line, Sunday's contest promises to be one of the biggest matches of the tour.