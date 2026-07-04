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English NewsSportsCricketEngland Chase 191 To Defeat India At Old Trafford As Bethell Smashes Unbeaten 76

England Chase 191 To Defeat India At Old Trafford As Bethell Smashes Unbeaten 76

England vs India 2nd T20I Highlights: Jacob Bethell's explosive 76 and Harry Brook's cameo guided England to a dominant victory over India in the 2nd T20I at Manchester.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 10:47 PM (IST)

England vs India 2nd T20I Highlights: England successfully tracked down a challenging target of 191 runs to secure a definitive victory against the India national cricket team during the second T20I fixture at Old Trafford. Despite suffering initial breakthroughs from the visiting new-ball attack, the host batting unit mounted a tactical counter-offensive to overhaul the visitor scoreline and level the 5-match short-format series.

The local chase framework recovered seamlessly from explosive early pressure under the floodlights. A spectacular display of clean hitting completely dismantled the touring spin department under the cloudy Manchester skies.

Bethell Anchors Host Chase Following Opening Double Blow

The defensive structural planning deployed by skipper Shreyas Iyer achieved instant rewards when left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh struck early in the powerplay. The touring pacer removed both dangerous openers, Phil Salt for a golden duck and captain Jos Buttler for 0 leaving the hosts stranded at 1 for 2.

The early wickets brought Jacob Bethell to the crease, sparking a ruthless recovery phase. Bethell emerged as the undisputed match-winner, anchoring the entire English reply by smashing a magnificent 76 runs off just 46 deliveries, a match-defining knock punctuated by 5 boundaries and 5 maximums.

Late Seam Surges Fail to Halt English Victory

The touring bowling options struggled to maintain control as the pitch flattened out completely under the floodlights. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel delivered the most economical spell for the visiting group, returning highly disciplined figures of 1 for 20 from his 4 overs to temporarily break the momentum.

Arshdeep Singh led the bowling charts with a fighting spell of 3 for 38 from his 3.5 overs, supported by Harshit Rana who claimed 1 for 30. However, England comfortably crossed the finishing line, reaching 191 for 6 in 18.5 overs to seal a comprehensive victory with 7 balls to spare.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Axar Patel Eng Vs Ind Highlights ENG Vs IND Live Jacob Bethell Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ENgland Vs India 2nd T20I
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