England vs India 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details And Match Timings In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India begins five-match T20 series seeking redemption against England.

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes potential debut against Jofra Archer.

Match streams live on SonyLiv, telecast across Sony Sports channels.

First T20 begins 10 PM IST at Chester-le-Street today.

England vs India 1st T20I Live: The England vs India 2026 bilateral white-ball series officially gets underway tonight. Following a shocking limited-overs series slip-up against Ireland, the top-ranked Indian cricket team enters this five-match assignment desperately seeking a massive redemption campaign.

Cricket fans across the Indian subcontinent can track every ball of this high-octane encounter live on both digital streaming platforms and linear television networks. With the explosive 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in line for a potential historic international debut against Jofra Archer, this marquee opening clash promises absolute fireworks.

ENG vs IND 1st T20I Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Official Live Streaming Platform: The complete England vs India 2026 white-ball assignment will be available for live streaming online exclusively on the SonyLiv digital application and website platform.

English Television Telecast Channels: Traditional television viewers can watch the live broadcast of the ENG vs IND T20 international matches on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD TV channels with standard English commentary.

Regional Language Broadcast Options: For localized feeds, the England vs India T20 match will be broadcast live in Hindi and various other regional languages on Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD channels.

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ENG vs IND 1st T20I Match Timings & Venue Details

Official Fixture Date: ENG vs IND 1st T20I opening match takes place today, Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Match Venue: The high-stakes opening encounter will be hosted at the picturesque Banks Homes Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Durham.

Official Match Timings (IST): The live action for the primary England vs India 1st T20I is scheduled to commence at exactly 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while the official toss will take place at 9:30 PM IST.

Complete England vs India T20 2026 Series Schedule

ENG vs IND 1st T20I: Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at Chester-le-Street – 10:00 PM IST

ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Manchester – 7:00 PM IST

ENG vs IND 3rd T20I: Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at Nottingham – 10:00 PM IST

ENG vs IND 4th T20I: Thursday, July 9, 2026, at Bristol – 10:00 PM IST

ENG vs IND 5th T20I: Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Southampton – 7:00 PM IST