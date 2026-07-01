You can stream the complete England vs India 2026 white-ball series live online exclusively on the SonyLiv digital application and website platform.
England vs India 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details And Match Timings In India
England vs India 1st T20I Live: Complete guide on where to watch the England vs India T20 2026 series live. Get official match timings, TV channel broadcasts, and SonyLiv online streaming details.
- India begins five-match T20 series seeking redemption against England.
- 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes potential debut against Jofra Archer.
- Match streams live on SonyLiv, telecast across Sony Sports channels.
- First T20 begins 10 PM IST at Chester-le-Street today.
England vs India 1st T20I Live: The England vs India 2026 bilateral white-ball series officially gets underway tonight. Following a shocking limited-overs series slip-up against Ireland, the top-ranked Indian cricket team enters this five-match assignment desperately seeking a massive redemption campaign.
Cricket fans across the Indian subcontinent can track every ball of this high-octane encounter live on both digital streaming platforms and linear television networks. With the explosive 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in line for a potential historic international debut against Jofra Archer, this marquee opening clash promises absolute fireworks.
ENG vs IND 1st T20I Live Streaming & Telecast Details
Official Live Streaming Platform: The complete England vs India 2026 white-ball assignment will be available for live streaming online exclusively on the SonyLiv digital application and website platform.
English Television Telecast Channels: Traditional television viewers can watch the live broadcast of the ENG vs IND T20 international matches on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD TV channels with standard English commentary.
Regional Language Broadcast Options: For localized feeds, the England vs India T20 match will be broadcast live in Hindi and various other regional languages on Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD channels.
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ENG vs IND 1st T20I Match Timings & Venue Details
Official Fixture Date: ENG vs IND 1st T20I opening match takes place today, Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
Match Venue: The high-stakes opening encounter will be hosted at the picturesque Banks Homes Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Durham.
Official Match Timings (IST): The live action for the primary England vs India 1st T20I is scheduled to commence at exactly 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while the official toss will take place at 9:30 PM IST.
Complete England vs India T20 2026 Series Schedule
ENG vs IND 1st T20I: Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at Chester-le-Street – 10:00 PM IST
ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Manchester – 7:00 PM IST
ENG vs IND 3rd T20I: Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at Nottingham – 10:00 PM IST
ENG vs IND 4th T20I: Thursday, July 9, 2026, at Bristol – 10:00 PM IST
ENG vs IND 5th T20I: Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Southampton – 7:00 PM IST
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
How can I watch the England vs India 1st T20I live online?
What TV channels will broadcast the ENG vs IND T20 international matches?
For English commentary, watch on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD. Regional language broadcasts are on Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD.
When and where will the 1st T20I match between England and India take place?
The 1st T20I will be held today, Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at the Banks Homes Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Durham. Live action starts at 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
Why is this series important for the Indian cricket team?
The top-ranked Indian cricket team enters this five-match assignment desperately seeking a massive redemption campaign. This follows a shocking limited-overs series slip-up against Ireland.