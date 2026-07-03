ENG-W vs AUS-W Final: Date, Time, Live Streaming & Telecast Details And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England hosts Australia in Women's T20 World Cup final.

Final plays July 5, 2026 at London's Lord's Ground.

Live streaming and TV details available for key regions.

Rita Ora, Clean Bandit perform at pre/post-match ceremony.

ENG-W vs AUS-W T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Tournament hosts England will battle six-time champions Australia in the grand finale of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup this weekend. The historic fixture represents the tenth edition of the tournament showcase, bringing together the two absolute heavyweights of international cricket for a high-stakes encounter at the home of cricket in London.

Women's T20 World Cup Final: Match Schedule, Timings & Venue

Match Date: The highly anticipated final between England and Australia will take place on Sunday 5 July 2026.

Match Venue: The showcase fixture will be hosted at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, marking the second time the venue has hosted the tournament finale since the inaugural edition back in 2009.

Local Time (UK): The main tournament match is scheduled to commence at 3:30pm local BST (British Summer Time).

IST Time (India): For viewers tracking the match from the Indian subcontinent, the live broadcast will start at 8:00pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

AEST Time (Australia): Cricket fans down under can catch the live action starting at 12:30am AEST on Monday 6 July.

Women's T20 World Cup Final: Live Streaming Details - Country-Wise

Australia Women vs England Women Live Streaming In India: Cricket fans across India can stream the entire final match live on the JioHotstar application and official website.

Australia Women vs England Women Live Streaming In the UK: Digital viewers in the UK and Ireland can stream the broadcast live via the Sky Sports App and the Sky Go platform.

Australia Women vs England Women Live Streaming In Australia: Australian cricket enthusiasts can follow their national team online via the Kayo Sports streaming application.

Women's T20 World Cup Final: Live TV Channels - Country-Wise

India TV Channels: Live television coverage across the Indian subcontinent will be broadcast via the Star Sports Network channels.

United Kingdom TV Channels: Viewers in the UK can watch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports+. The match will also be available free-to-air on the Sky Mix channel.

Australia TV Channels: The final will be broadcast live for Australian audiences on Fox Sports channels.

Women's T20 World Cup: Closing Ceremony Performances & Timings

Ceremony Start Time: The star-studded closing ceremony festivities are scheduled to begin at 2:30pm local BST (7:00pm IST), exactly one hour before the opening ball is bowled.

Headline Performer: Global music icon Rita Ora will headline the pre-match entertainment, performing a medley of her greatest hits live on the Lord's outfield.

Grand Finale Sequence: Multi-platinum British electronic pop group Clean Bandit will perform the grand finale musical routine during the post-match presentation immediately after the world champions lift the trophy.