England Legend Becomes Most Expensive Player In BBL History, Breaks Babar Azam’s Record

Ben Stokes may have stepped away from international cricket, but the England all-rounder remains active in franchise and domestic competitions. He has now created Big Bash League history after being picked by the Adelaide Strikers for a reported £265,000, roughly ₹3.3 crore.

The deal represents a new high for the BBL. Under the league’s earlier draft structure, the maximum amount available to a player was £220,000 (2.8 crore). Stokes’ contract, worth 3.3 crore, has therefore established a new record for the competition.

Stokes welcomed the move and expressed his excitement about returning to Australian cricket with the Adelaide-based franchise.

“I am very excited to join the Adelaide Strikers for BBL 16. I have always loved playing in Australia, and when the opportunity to play for the Adelaide Strikers arose, I couldn't let it pass,” Stokes said.

Stokes surpasses Babar Azam

Before Stokes’ arrival, Pakistan batter Babar Azam was reportedly the highest-paid player in BBL history. He had been signed by the Sydney Sixers for AUD 420,000 (2.8 crore).

Stokes Returns to BBL After 12 Years

Ben Stokes is no stranger to the Big Bash, although it has been more than a decade since his previous appearance. He featured for the Melbourne Renegades during the 2014-15 season, playing four matches.

During that brief campaign, Stokes scored 128 runs and picked up three wickets. He subsequently featured in competitions such as the IPL and The Hundred, but did not return to the BBL until now.

His comeback will see him turn out for the Adelaide Strikers during the upcoming BBL season.

Adelaide Strikers’ Only BBL Title Came in 2017-18

The Adelaide Strikers have lifted the Big Bash trophy only once in the competition’s 15-season history. Their sole championship came in the 2017-18 campaign, when they defeated the Hobart Hurricanes by 25 runs in the final.

Jake Weatherald’s century and Peter Siddle’s outstanding bowling performance were among the highlights of that memorable final.

The Strikers have struggled to replicate that success in recent seasons. They missed the knockout stages in each of the last two campaigns, finishing sixth in the most recent season and at the bottom of the standings in the 2023-25 campaign.

The franchise will hope that Stokes’ arrival can provide the experience and all-round quality needed to revive their fortunes in BBL 2026-27.