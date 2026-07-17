Justin Langer Emerges As Favourite For England Test Coach Role After Andy Flower Pulls Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Justin Langer emerges as leading candidate for England Test coach.

Andy Flower declined England return due to existing coaching commitments.

Langer faces potential scheduling conflicts with franchise cricket roles.

Stephen Fleming remains considered; ECB seeks coach for new season.

England Test Coach Race: Former Australia opener Justin Langer has reportedly emerged as the leading candidate to become England's next men's Test head coach. According to reports, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has turned its attention to Langer after former England coach Andy Flower declined the opportunity to take charge of the Test side.

The vacancy arose after Brendon McCullum stepped down from the role, with ECB managing director Rob Key now leading the search for a successor.

Andy Flower Declined England Return

Flower, who previously guided England to three Ashes series wins, confirmed this week that he had turned down the offer to return as Test coach. Speaking ahead of The Hundred, he said he was happy with his current coaching roles at Royal Challengers Bengaluru and London Spirit.

"The bottom line for me is that I'm very happy in the work that I am doing at the moment. I work for a couple of really good organisations. I've got really good teams around me, and I'm really comfortable with what I'm doing."

Flower also explained that the England Test job requires a full-time commitment during the English summer, making it difficult to combine with IPL coaching responsibilities.

Langer Faces Similar Scheduling Challenge

According to reports, Langer is now the ECB's preferred choice despite previously ruling himself out of the England job in 2022.

The former Australia coach currently works with Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred. If he accepts the England role, he may have to step away from some of his franchise coaching commitments because of scheduling conflicts with the international calendar.

Stephen Fleming Also Under Consideration

Reports also suggest that former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming remains on the ECB's shortlist if talks with Langer do not progress.

Fleming is understood to be available for discussions, although the ECB has not yet made a formal approach.

The board is expected to appoint a new Test head coach before England's next home season as preparations begin for the upcoming Ashes cycle.