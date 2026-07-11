England Dethrone India As World No. 1 T20I Side With 4-0 Series Clean Sweep

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England secured a 4-0 T20I series sweep against India.

Buttler and Brook powered England to a record 257 total.

India's short-format tour was difficult, losing all games.

Kohli and Sharma return for the upcoming ODI series.

England vs India 5th T20I: England completed a 4-0 T20 International series sweep against India after securing a comprehensive victory in the final match at Southampton. The hosts posted 257-3 before restricting the tourists to secure the top spot in the ICC global rankings. The heavy defeat concludes a difficult short-format tour for India, who failed to win a single game in the United Kingdom.

Buttler And Brook Dominate Final T20I

India elected to bowl first but quickly lost control of the innings. Jos Buttler struck a brilliant 131 from 64 balls to lay the foundation for a massive total.

Harry Brook provided excellent support with an unbeaten 95 off 45 deliveries. The pair shared a destructive partnership that left the Indian bowling attack completely without answers on a flat surface.

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Shivam Dube dismissed Buttler and Jacob Bethell on consecutive deliveries to finish with two wickets. However, the remaining bowlers conceded runs heavily as England reached their record-breaking score.

India Falter In Monumental Chase

India faced a steep required rate from the first over of their reply. Ishan Kishan top-scored with a 35-ball 56, while Tilak Varma provided late resistance, striking 53 off just 25 deliveries.

The middle order collapsed under the weight of scoreboard pressure as England's bowlers maintained strict discipline. Sam Curran broke the momentum by taking three wickets, while Adil Rashid chipped in with two crucial breakthroughs.

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Shreyas Iyer contributed 28 off 16 balls but failed to provide the long anchor innings required to guide the difficult chase. The massive defeat confirmed the series sweep and exposed structural batting weaknesses within the squad.

Review Of India’s Short-Format Tour

The touring squad struggled across both legs of their United Kingdom trip. The technical issues began in Ireland, where the team suffered two consecutive defeats to start the summer poorly.

A washed-out fixture in Durham offered a brief reprieve before the English batsmen dominated. The second match shifted decisively when Ravi Bishnoi conceded twenty-nine runs in the seventeenth over.

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Subsequent fixtures exposed severe batting frailties within the squad. India were bowled out for just 76 runs in the third match before losing by nine wickets in the fourth game.

Temporary captain Shreyas Iyer could not find a winning combination throughout the series. The team lacked balance in all departments, allowing Harry Brook’s side to dictate the terms easily.

Transition To The ODI Series

The focus now shifts to the three-match One Day International series starting in Birmingham on 14 July. The format change brings key structural changes to the touring squad.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have already rejoined the national team for their first training session. Kohli passed his fitness assessments at the Center of Excellence following a hamstring injury.

The senior batsmen participated in intense net sessions to prepare for the longer format. Their return adds much-needed experience to a batting order that failed consistently during the T20 matches.