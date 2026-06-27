England's Cricket World Cup Hero Makes Stunning Professional Baseball Debut At 41

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former England cricketer Liam Plunkett made professional US baseball debut.

Pitching for Oakland Ballers, Plunkett secured a memorable strikeout.

Plunkett felt nervous, his unique pitching style surprised the batter.

Liam Plunkett Baseball Debut: Former England fast bowler Liam Plunkett has surprised sports fans by making an unexpected professional baseball debut in the United States. The forty-one-year-old pacer, who lifted the World Cup trophy back in 2019, stepped onto the mound on Friday night to feature in an official independent league fixture.

Stunning Cross-Sport Switch in California

The veteran seam bowler made his inaugural competitive appearance for the Oakland Ballers during a Pioneer Baseball League match against the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds at Raimondi Park.

Plunkett featured under a specific league marketing player exception rule, which formally allows independent teams to temporarily sign high-profile cross-sport athletes for promotional purposes.

The former international cricketer started the game on the pitching mound and successfully managed to record a memorable strikeout during a highly impressive first outing.

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A PERFECT OUTING! 🙌



Pro cricket player Liam Plunkett recorded a strikeout as the opener today — and walked off the mound with a 0.00 ERA



Thanks for coming out Liam, we had a blast hosting you! pic.twitter.com/nPkssrOEjo — Oakland Ballers (@OaklandBallers) June 27, 2026

Reflecting on an Unusual Debut Sequence

Speaking to reporters in a post-match interview originally cited by The Independent, the experienced sportsman admitted he felt considerable anxiety before delivering his opening pitch.

He explained that his throwing style operated as a tactical mixture of standard bowling and pitching, which seemed to leave the opposing batsman completely confused.

"Originally, I thought it's like the ceremonial open pitch, but it was the real thing. I was first on the mound, a little bit nervous, but the catcher was excellent. But yeah, I mean I got that strikeout. I think the hitter didn't know what was coming. I think it was a bit unusual, a mix between bowling and then pitching," Plunkett said.

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The English champion concluded his thoughts by expressing supreme satisfaction with the final outcome, celebrating the dream beginning to his latest international athletic experiment.

"Play first game, get a strikeout. What more could I ask for? Happy days!" Plunkett added in his post-game evaluation to The Independent.