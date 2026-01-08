Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







England's white-ball captain Harry Brook has been slapped with a heavy fine by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The 26-year-old superstar was fined £35,000 (approximately INR 36 lakh) following an investigation into a physical altercation he was involved in during the lead-up to 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia.

The Incident and Investigation

The controversy erupted following reports of a late-night scuffle at a high-end venue, where Brook was allegedly provoked into a confrontation.

While the details of the "fight" remained speculative for several days, ECB's Integrity Unit conducted a swift internal inquiry.

The incident occurred on the night of November 1 in Wellington, when Brook was involved in an altercation and was reportedly punched by a bouncer, just hours before England's match against New Zealand. The game was England's final fixture ahead of 2025-26 Ashes series.

In the match that followed, Harry Brook scored only six runs as England suffered a defeat that contributed to their 0-3 ODI series loss to New Zealand. Later that night, a video circulated on social media showing Brook along with Jacob Bethell, with both players seen drinking.

Details of Brook's involvement in the altercation surfaced only after England’s disappointing 4-1 Ashes defeat to Australia.

Brook's statement

“I want to apologise for my actions. I fully accept that my behaviour was wrong and brought embarrassment to both myself and the England team. Representing England is the greatest honour of all, which I take seriously and I am deeply sorry for letting down my team-mates, coaches and supporters.

"I have reflected on the lessons it has taught me about responsibility, professionalism and the standards expected of those representing your country. I am determined to learn from this mistake and to rebuild trust through my future actions, both on and off the field. I apologise unreservedly and will work hard to ensure this does not happen again,” Brook said in a statement.

The board concluded that Brook's conduct fell short of high standards expected of an England international.

The fine of INR 36 lakh is among the steepest financial penalties ever imposed on an active England captain for off-field behavior. In addition to the monetary hit, Brook received a formal written warning, with ECB emphasizing that any further breach of the code of conduct could lead to a suspension.