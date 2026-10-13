England Announces Central Contracts: 7 Players Earn First-Time Inclusion

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled its latest list of central contracts, awarding deals to 30 players. The board has also announced nine names for its men's England Development Contract list.

Seven players, including Tom Banton, have earned central contracts for the first time, while fast bowler Ollie Robinson has returned to the list after previously holding a deal in 2022 and 2023.

Full List Of Players Awarded ECB Central Contracts

The 30 players named on England's central contract list are:

Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Shoaib Bashir, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Matthew Fisher, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt and Jamie Smith.

7 Players Earn Central Contracts For First Time

Seven players have secured their maiden England central contracts in the latest announcement. They are:

- Tom Banton

- Sam Cook

- Jordan Cox

- Henry Crocombe

- Emilio Gay

- Matthew Fisher

- Dan Lawrence

The latest announcement includes contracts covering both red-ball and white-ball cricket. ECB's decisions take into account players' performances over the previous 12 months, along with their potential involvement across different formats in the coming years. Six players have also secured England Development Contracts.

11 Players Receive 2-Year Central Contracts

A total of 11 players have been awarded two-year central contracts, with their deals running until September 30, 2028. The group includes Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Will Jacks and Josh Tongue.

Full List Of England Men's Development Contract Players

ECB has also named nine players on its men's Development Contract list. They are James Coles, Mason Crane, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Liam Patterson-White, Thomas Rew, Matthew Revis and Mitch Stanley.

At 18, Thomas Rew is the youngest player on the Development Contract list. He captained England's Young Lions team in the final of the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup held earlier this year.