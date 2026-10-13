Jofra Archer Returns As England Announce Squads For Australia ODI & T20I Tour

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England announces squads for Australia tour; Archer returns.

Harry Brook to captain both teams; Buttler remains unavailable.

Tour includes three ODIs, five IT20s through December.

Australia vs England Series: England have unveiled their squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, with Jofra Archer selected for both formats and fresh faces added to the IT20 group. Eddie Jack and Thomas Rew have received their first senior England men's call-ups, while Jacob Bethell is back in contention after recovering from a knee injury. Harry Brook will captain both teams as England prepare for three ODIs and five IT20 internationals against Australia in November and December.

Archer Returns, Bethell Recovers For Australia Tour

Archer was rested for England's ongoing ODI tri-series in Pakistan, featuring Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but will rejoin the side for the Australia assignments.

Full Squads:

England ODI Squad: Harry Brook (C), Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, George Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid and Josh Tongue.

England T20I Squad: Harry Brook (C), Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Jordan Cox, George Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Aneurin Donald, Eddie Jack and Thomas Rew.

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Bethell's return comes after the knee problem he picked up during England's ODI series victory over India in July.

Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue are scheduled to leave the touring party after the ODI leg concludes.

The IT20 squad also welcomes back Phil Salt, who has recovered from a quad injury that kept him out of England's 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka last month.

Aneurin Donald retains his place after making his international debut in that series, while Luke Wood returns to the setup.

Rew And Jack Receive Maiden England Call-Ups

Eighteen-year-old Rew is the youngest member of the IT20 squad.

He captained the Young Lions to the final of the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup in February. Jack joins him in earning a first opportunity with the senior England men's team.

Jos Buttler remains unavailable as he begins rehabilitation following hamstring surgery. Saqib Mahmood has also been left out because of a knee injury.

England's ODI series begins on November 13, followed by matches on November 15 and 18. The five-match IT20 series starts on November 21 and runs until December 2.

Before the ODIs, England will play a warm-up against Western Australia XI on November 7.