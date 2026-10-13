IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketJofra Archer Returns As England Announce Squads For Australia ODI & T20I Tour

Jofra Archer Returns As England Announce Squads For Australia ODI & T20I Tour

England have named their ODI and IT20 squads for the Australia tour, with Jofra Archer returning, Jacob Bethell fit again and two players earning maiden call-ups.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • England announces squads for Australia tour; Archer returns.
  • Harry Brook to captain both teams; Buttler remains unavailable.
  • Tour includes three ODIs, five IT20s through December.

Australia vs England Series: England have unveiled their squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, with Jofra Archer selected for both formats and fresh faces added to the IT20 group. Eddie Jack and Thomas Rew have received their first senior England men's call-ups, while Jacob Bethell is back in contention after recovering from a knee injury. Harry Brook will captain both teams as England prepare for three ODIs and five IT20 internationals against Australia in November and December.

Archer Returns, Bethell Recovers For Australia Tour

Archer was rested for England's ongoing ODI tri-series in Pakistan, featuring Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but will rejoin the side for the Australia assignments.

Full Squads:

England ODI Squad: Harry Brook (C), Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, George Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid and Josh Tongue.

England T20I Squad: Harry Brook (C), Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Jordan Cox, George Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Aneurin Donald, Eddie Jack and Thomas Rew.

Read More: Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal Reconcile After Calling Off Engagement

Bethell's return comes after the knee problem he picked up during England's ODI series victory over India in July.

Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue are scheduled to leave the touring party after the ODI leg concludes.

The IT20 squad also welcomes back Phil Salt, who has recovered from a quad injury that kept him out of England's 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka last month.

Aneurin Donald retains his place after making his international debut in that series, while Luke Wood returns to the setup.

Rew And Jack Receive Maiden England Call-Ups

Eighteen-year-old Rew is the youngest member of the IT20 squad.

He captained the Young Lions to the final of the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup in February. Jack joins him in earning a first opportunity with the senior England men's team.

Jos Buttler remains unavailable as he begins rehabilitation following hamstring surgery. Saqib Mahmood has also been left out because of a knee injury.

England's ODI series begins on November 13, followed by matches on November 15 and 18. The five-match IT20 series starts on November 21 and runs until December 2.

Before the ODIs, England will play a warm-up against Western Australia XI on November 7.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is England's upcoming white-ball tour of Australia for?

England is touring Australia for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and five IT20 internationals. The matches are scheduled for November and December.

Which new players have received their first senior England call-ups?

Eddie Jack and Thomas Rew have received their first senior England men's call-ups. Rew, aged eighteen, is the youngest member of the IT20 squad.

Which key players are returning to the England squad for the Australia tour?

Jofra Archer returns for both formats, while Jacob Bethell is back after recovering from a knee injury. Phil Salt also returns after recovering from a quad injury.

When is England's white-ball series against Australia scheduled?

The ODI series begins on November 13, followed by matches on November 15 and 18. The five-match IT20 series starts on November 21 and runs until December 2.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Oct 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Australia Vs England Jofra Archer Harry Brook The Ashes
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal Reconcile After Calling Off Engagement
Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal Reconcile After Calling Off Engagement
Cricket
Not Virat Kohli! This India Star Has Won Most ICC Player Of The Month Awards
Not Virat Kohli! This India Star Has Won Most ICC Player Of The Month Awards
Cricket
Virat Kohli Makes LinkedIn Debut, First Post Goes Viral
Virat Kohli Makes LinkedIn Debut, First Post Goes Viral
Cricket
Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Miss 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI Gives Clear Answer
Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Miss 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI Gives Clear Answer
Advertisement

Videos

Murder Mystery: Shraddha Dubey Reportedly Flees to Nepal After Shiva Sharma’s Death in Lucknow
Mansa Murder: Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhota Shot Dead, Family Refuses to Perform Last Rites
Regional Security: India Calls for Stronger BIMSTEC Cooperation Against Drug Trafficking and Terrorism
Fatal Shooting: Anti-Drug Campaigner Parminder Singh Chhota Shot Dead at Medical Store in Punjab
Construction Disaster: Structure Collapses at Raigad Site, 8 Workers Seriously Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget