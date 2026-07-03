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English NewsSportsCricketWomen's T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Timings & Live Streaming Details

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Timings & Live Streaming Details

Women's T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony: Get full details for Women's T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony at Lord's, featuring performances by Rita Ora, Indian timings & JioHotstar streaming details.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Star-studded lineup announced for Women's T20 World Cup final.
  • Rita Ora headlines pre-match; Clean Bandit performs post-trophy.
  • Ceremony starts 7 PM IST; match at 8 PM.
  • Watch live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports.

Women's T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony: The International Cricket Council has officially unveiled a star-studded entertainment lineup for the grand finale of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Global music sensations Rita Ora and Clean Bandit are set to deliver major performances before and after the marquee match at the sold-out Lord's Cricket Ground in London, perfectly uniting international sport and music culture.

Women's T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony Performers Lineup

Pre-Match Headliner: Global pop superstar Rita Ora will headline the official pre-match closing ceremony segment, bringing her chart-topping musical catalogue and high-energy stage presence to the historic Lord's outfield.

Post-Match Grand Finale: Multi-platinum British electronic pop group Clean Bandit will deliver the final musical routine of the day, performing their signature dance anthems directly after the trophy presentation ceremony concludes.

Women's T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony Indian Timings

Ceremony Start Time (IST): The live closing ceremony entertainment broadcast will begin across India at 7:00pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday evening.

Match Start Time (IST): The actual tournament final between hosts England and rivals Australia will kick off immediately after the musical performance at 8:00pm IST.

How to Watch Women's T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony Live Streaming In India

Live Streaming Platform: Digital viewers across India can stream the entire closing ceremony and the final match live on the Disney+ Hotstar application and official website.

How To Watch Women's T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony On TV In India

Television Broadcast: Live television coverage of the pre-match entertainment show and the grand finale will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the main performers at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

Global music sensations Rita Ora and Clean Bandit are set to perform. Rita Ora will headline the pre-match ceremony, and Clean Bandit will perform after the trophy presentation.

What are the Indian timings for the closing ceremony and the final match?

The live closing ceremony entertainment broadcast will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday. The final match will kick off immediately after, at 8:00 PM IST.

How can I watch the Women's T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony live in India?

Digital viewers in India can stream the ceremony and match live on the Disney+ Hotstar application and official website. Live television coverage will be on the Star Sports Network channels.

Where is the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony taking place?

The grand finale and closing ceremony are being held at the sold-out Lord's Cricket Ground in London. It aims to unite international sport and music culture.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Women's T20 World Cup Final Eng W Vs Aus W Women's T20 World CUp 2026 Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony
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