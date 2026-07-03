Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Timings & Live Streaming Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Star-studded lineup announced for Women's T20 World Cup final.

Rita Ora headlines pre-match; Clean Bandit performs post-trophy.

Ceremony starts 7 PM IST; match at 8 PM.

Watch live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports.

Women's T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony: The International Cricket Council has officially unveiled a star-studded entertainment lineup for the grand finale of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Global music sensations Rita Ora and Clean Bandit are set to deliver major performances before and after the marquee match at the sold-out Lord's Cricket Ground in London, perfectly uniting international sport and music culture.

Women's T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony Performers Lineup

Pre-Match Headliner: Global pop superstar Rita Ora will headline the official pre-match closing ceremony segment, bringing her chart-topping musical catalogue and high-energy stage presence to the historic Lord's outfield.

Post-Match Grand Finale: Multi-platinum British electronic pop group Clean Bandit will deliver the final musical routine of the day, performing their signature dance anthems directly after the trophy presentation ceremony concludes.

Women's T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony Indian Timings

Ceremony Start Time (IST): The live closing ceremony entertainment broadcast will begin across India at 7:00pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday evening.

Match Start Time (IST): The actual tournament final between hosts England and rivals Australia will kick off immediately after the musical performance at 8:00pm IST.

How to Watch Women's T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony Live Streaming In India

Live Streaming Platform: Digital viewers across India can stream the entire closing ceremony and the final match live on the Disney+ Hotstar application and official website.

How To Watch Women's T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony On TV In India

Television Broadcast: Live television coverage of the pre-match entertainment show and the grand finale will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network channels.