Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former PSL owner joked about Pakistan team's poor performance.

Pakistan scored 110 runs in Lord's second Test innings.

Sarcastically implied team too bad for even fixing allegations.

Pakistan Team Trolled: Former PSL franchise Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has taken a sharp and sarcastic swipe at Pakistan's cricket team following yet another underwhelming batting performance in the ongoing Test series against England. Tareen suggested that the team's struggles have reached such a level that even allegations of deliberate underperformance would be difficult to make. His comments came after Pakistan were dismissed for only 110 in the first innings of the second Test at Lord's, with the batting unit once again failing to withstand England's attack.

Tareen's Sarcastic Take On Pakistan's Struggles

The only good thing about our team is they are too bad for any fixing allegations. #silverlining https://t.co/HG4XkASuWR August 29, 2026

Tareen's remark came in response to a post by current Multan Sultans CEO Gohar Shah on X.

Shah reflected on a period when Pakistan's cricket was strong enough for supporters to suspect something unusual whenever the team suffered an unexpected defeat.

"I remember a time where our cricket used to be so strong that fans would think the only reason we lost was because players purposely underperformed for some extra"

Tareen responded with a tongue-in-cheek assessment of the current Pakistan side.

"The only good thing about our team is they are too bad for any fixing allegations. #silverlining"

The comment was clearly aimed at Pakistan's recent performances, with Tareen turning the team's lack of competitiveness into the punchline.

Pakistan Collapse For 110 At Lord's

Pakistan's latest batting failure came after they had already suffered a heavy defeat in the opening Test of the three-match series.

The visitors managed only 110 in their first innings at Lord's, with their batters unable to establish meaningful partnerships against England's bowlers.

England subsequently moved into a commanding position in the second Test. Despite repeated rain interruptions on Saturday, the hosts reached 177/7 in their second innings and stretched their overall advantage to 357 runs.

The situation left Pakistan facing another difficult challenge after their first Test defeat.