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English NewsSportsCricket'Too Bad For Any Fixing Allegations': Ex-PSL Team Owner Trolls Pakistan After Lord's Batting Collapse

'Too Bad For Any Fixing Allegations': Ex-PSL Team Owner Trolls Pakistan After Lord's Batting Collapse

Ali Tareen mocked Pakistan's latest batting collapse, joking that the team is now "too bad for any fixing allegations" after another Test struggle.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former PSL owner joked about Pakistan team's poor performance.
  • Pakistan scored 110 runs in Lord's second Test innings.
  • Sarcastically implied team too bad for even fixing allegations.

Pakistan Team Trolled: Former PSL franchise Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has taken a sharp and sarcastic swipe at Pakistan's cricket team following yet another underwhelming batting performance in the ongoing Test series against England. Tareen suggested that the team's struggles have reached such a level that even allegations of deliberate underperformance would be difficult to make. His comments came after Pakistan were dismissed for only 110 in the first innings of the second Test at Lord's, with the batting unit once again failing to withstand England's attack.

Tareen's Sarcastic Take On Pakistan's Struggles

Tareen's remark came in response to a post by current Multan Sultans CEO Gohar Shah on X.

Shah reflected on a period when Pakistan's cricket was strong enough for supporters to suspect something unusual whenever the team suffered an unexpected defeat.

"I remember a time where our cricket used to be so strong that fans would think the only reason we lost was because players purposely underperformed for some extra"

Tareen responded with a tongue-in-cheek assessment of the current Pakistan side.

"The only good thing about our team is they are too bad for any fixing allegations. #silverlining"

The comment was clearly aimed at Pakistan's recent performances, with Tareen turning the team's lack of competitiveness into the punchline.

Pakistan Collapse For 110 At Lord's

Pakistan's latest batting failure came after they had already suffered a heavy defeat in the opening Test of the three-match series.

The visitors managed only 110 in their first innings at Lord's, with their batters unable to establish meaningful partnerships against England's bowlers.

England subsequently moved into a commanding position in the second Test. Despite repeated rain interruptions on Saturday, the hosts reached 177/7 in their second innings and stretched their overall advantage to 357 runs.

The situation left Pakistan facing another difficult challenge after their first Test defeat.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who criticized the Pakistan cricket team's performance?

Ali Tareen, the former owner of the PSL franchise Multan Sultans, issued a sharp and sarcastic criticism of the team. His comments came after an underwhelming batting performance.

What was the essence of Ali Tareen's sarcastic comment?

Tareen sarcastically remarked that the team's struggles were so severe that they were 'too bad for any fixing allegations,' suggesting their poor performance was not deliberate.

What specific event led to Ali Tareen's criticism?

His comments followed Pakistan being dismissed for just 110 runs in their first innings during the second Test against England at Lord's.

How has Pakistan performed in the ongoing Test series against England?

Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat in the opening Test and were dismissed for only 110 in the first innings of the second Test at Lord's, facing another difficult challenge.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan Multan Sultans Babar Azam PSL
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