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English NewsSportsCricket'Is It Second Division County Cricket?': Michael Vaughan Rips Into Pakistan After Test Debacle

'Is It Second Division County Cricket?': Michael Vaughan Rips Into Pakistan After Test Debacle

Pakistan's batting collapsed again at Lord's, drawing a brutal assessment from Michael Vaughan after England dismissed the visitors for just 110.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan batting dramatically collapsed, scoring only 110 runs at Lord's.
  • Michael Vaughan severely criticised Pakistan's standard.
  • He compared their Test batting to second division county cricket.

Michael Vaughan England vs Pakistan: Pakistan's batting woes deepened dramatically at Lord's as they were dismissed for only 110 in the first innings of the second Test against England. After suffering an innings defeat in the series opener, the visitors were hoping for a stronger response, but another collapse has left them facing renewed criticism. The performance quickly became a talking point on social media, while former England captain Michael Vaughan delivered a particularly brutal assessment of Pakistan's batting during BBC Test Match Special.

Vaughan Questions Pakistan's Test-Match Standard

Michael Vaughan was left unimpressed by the challenge presented to England's bowlers, arguing that Pakistan's batsmen had made life far too comfortable for the hosts.

"I'll be brutally honest, the England bowlers aren't being challenged at all, and this Pakistan batting line-up is possibly the easiest batting line-up I've seen in a long time to bowl to. And not only that, I think as a bowler, I think they're all queuing up to bowl because they know there are wickets out there,"

Read More: 51-Year-Old Cricketer Takes Fifer! Breaks 90-Year-Old Record

The former England skipper suggested that England's attack could cause problems for stronger batting units if it maintained the same level of performance.

"I think this bowling attack, the way they're bowling, will challenge better batting line-ups if they continue in this fashion, but this is Pakistan batting, is it second division county cricket? There's no way that they are batting in any standard to say that, that is a Test match batting line-up,"

Pakistan Struggle For Runs At Lord's

Pakistan's scorecard offered little evidence to counter Vaughan's criticism. Azan Awais emerged as the only batsman to provide a substantial contribution, making 46 from 102 deliveries.

Saud Shakeel was the next highest scorer, but his 16 came from just 16 balls. The rest of Pakistan's batting order failed to reach double figures, highlighting the scale of the collapse.

The innings also meant England's bowlers were able to maintain relentless pressure without being forced into prolonged spells of resistance from the visitors.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Pakistan perform in their first innings of the second Test at Lord's?

Pakistan's batting collapsed dramatically, resulting in them being dismissed for only 110 runs. This poor performance occurred after an innings defeat in the series opener.

What was Michael Vaughan's assessment of Pakistan's batting performance?

Michael Vaughan brutally criticized Pakistan's batting, calling it

Who were the top contributors for Pakistan in their first innings at Lord's?

Azan Awais was Pakistan's highest scorer with 46 runs from 102 deliveries. Saud Shakeel was the next highest, contributing 16 runs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan Michael Vaughan County Cricket Babar Azam
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