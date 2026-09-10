IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketPakistan Debutant Creates History With Joe Root Wicket, Joins List Ft. Sachin Tendulkar

Pakistan Debutant Creates History With Joe Root Wicket, Joins List Ft. Sachin Tendulkar

Pakistan debutant Razaullah dismissed Joe Root for his first Test wicket and entered a rare record list previously headlined by Andy McKay and Sachin Tendulkar.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 10:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Debutante Razaullah trapped England captain Joe Root lbw.
  • Root's 14,216 runs made Razaullah's first wicket historic.
  • Razaullah took 2/42, a positive amidst team's struggles.

Pakistan's latest Test debutant Razaullah could hardly have asked for a bigger first wicket. The 21-year-old fast bowler trapped England captain Joe Root lbw for eight at Edgbaston, immediately putting his name alongside a rare piece of Test history.

Root's dismissal came in Razaullah's very first over of Test cricket. The England captain reviewed the on-field decision, but the review confirmed the ball was hitting the stumps, giving the Pakistani pacer his maiden international red-ball wicket.

Razaullah's First Test Wicket Was A Record-Breaking Scalp

There was more significance to the dismissal than simply removing England's captain.

Root had already amassed 14,216 Test runs by the time he walked out against Pakistan, making him one of only two batters to have crossed the 14,000-run barrier in the format.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Cricket Rocked By Cyber Crime Probe, Rizwan & Imam In Trouble

That placed Razaullah in an exclusive list involving bowlers who claimed a batter with an extraordinary Test run tally as their first Test victim.

The previous notable instance came in 2010, when New Zealand's Andy McKay dismissed India's legendary Sachin Tendulkar on debut in Nagpur.

Tendulkar had 14,366 Test runs at the time, meaning McKay remains ahead of Razaullah on this particular list. The Pakistani youngster now occupies the second position after Root's dismissal.

The milestone gave an already memorable debut an additional historical dimension.

Razaullah Makes Immediate Impact For Pakistan

The young pacer did not stop after removing Root.

Later in the innings, Razaullah returned to dismiss England opener Emilio Gay for 60, breaking a 104-run partnership between Gay and Harry Brook. He finished the opening day with impressive figures of 2/42 from nine overs.

His performance stood out during an otherwise difficult day for Pakistan's bowling and batting units.

Pakistan were bowled out for just 133 after Josh Tongue claimed four wickets, while Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer picked up three apiece. England eventually reached 156/4 at stumps, taking a 23-run first-innings lead.

Razaullah's emergence was one of the few positives for Pakistan on a day when their new-look side once again struggled against England.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Razaullah's first Test wicket?

Razaullah's first Test wicket was England captain Joe Root, whom he trapped lbw for eight runs in his very first over of Test cricket.

What made Razaullah's first Test wicket noteworthy?

Root had amassed over 14,000 Test runs, placing Razaullah among a rare group of bowlers to dismiss a batter with such an extraordinary tally as their first Test victim. This gave his debut an additional historical dimension.

How did Razaullah perform after his initial wicket on debut?

Razaullah also dismissed England opener Emilio Gay for 60, breaking a significant partnership. He finished the opening day with impressive figures of 2/42 from nine overs.

Was there a similar previous instance to Razaullah's record-breaking wicket?

Yes, New Zealand's Andy McKay dismissed India's Sachin Tendulkar, who had 14,366 Test runs, on debut in 2010. McKay remains ahead of Razaullah on this particular list.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 10 Sep 2026 10:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar England Vs Pakistan Joe Root Test Cricket Pakistan Cricket Razaullah Andy McKay
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
BCCI Set To Sack Senior Member Of Team India After Management Raised Injury Concerns
BCCI Set To Sack Senior Member Of Team India After Management Raised Injury Concerns
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final
India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final
Cricket
India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Could Be Rescheduled? DDCA Clarifies Delhi Police's Stand
India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Could Be Rescheduled? DDCA Clarifies Delhi Police's Stand
Cricket
Pakistan Cyber Crime Agency Moves Against Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Trouble Mounts: Here's Why
Pakistan Cyber Crime Agency Moves Against Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Trouble Mounts: Here's Why
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Airport Encroachment Row: MMRDA Says No Permission for Religious Structure
Mumbai Airport Land Row: MMRDA Orders Removal of Unauthorised Prayer Shed Near Terminal 2
BRICS Summit Debate: Manish Tewari Calls for AI Guardrails, BJP Hits Back at Congress
AI Trend : Politicians Join ChatGPT Craze With Retro Looks
Ujjain Khade Hanuman Ji: 150-Year-Old Idol Remains Unmoved, Administration Puts Shifting Plan on Hold
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget