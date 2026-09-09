WATCH: 'Biggest Fraud' Babar Azam Clean Bowled For 7 As Pakistan Collapse Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan's batting collapsed early, reaching 48/5 then 92/7.

Captain Babar Azam scored only seven runs, extending his poor form.

The team's struggles continued despite a major pre-match overhaul.

England's pacers dominated, leading to Pakistan's ongoing series troubles.

Pakistan's batting problems followed them to Edgbaston as England's pace attack tore through the top order on the opening morning of the third Test. Babar Azam could offer little resistance, falling for just seven as Pakistan slipped to 48/5. England eventually reduced them to 92/7 during a chaotic first session.

Babar Azam's England Nightmare Continues

Babar walked in with Pakistan already in trouble after Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood had departed, leaving the visitors struggling at 26/4.

The Pakistan captain survived only briefly before Josh Tongue produced the delivery that ended his stay. Babar was clean bowled for seven, adding another single-digit score to a difficult England tour.

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Josh Tongue on target 🎯



Follow every ball live 👉 https://t.co/VUdUehsgT2 pic.twitter.com/uzGWAoT65y — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 9, 2026

He had missed the opening Test after being struck by a ball during the warm-up game, before returning at Lord's. His scores of eight and six in the second Test were followed by another low score at Edgbaston.

Babar's dismissal also came at a particularly damaging moment, with Pakistan losing half their side for just 48 runs.

Pakistan Batting Collapses Again

Pakistan arrived at Edgbaston after heavy defeats in the first two Tests and underwent a major overhaul before the series finale.

Seven players were sent home after the Lord's defeat, while Sarfaraz Ahmed was replaced as red-ball head coach by Mike Hesson. Three players also made their Test debuts in Birmingham.

However, the changes did little to immediately solve Pakistan's batting problems. England's seamers exploited the conditions, with Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue repeatedly troubling the visitors.

Pakistan's latest collapse added to a miserable tour in which they had already suffered two heavy defeats. England won the first Test by an innings and 103 runs before completing a 194-run victory at Lord's.

For Babar, meanwhile, another failure has intensified the scrutiny surrounding his batting and leadership as Pakistan attempt to avoid a 3-0 series sweep.

Babar's 7 Sparks Brutal Fan Reaction

Babar Azam's latest failure against England quickly triggered a wave of criticism on social media. The Pakistan batter was clean bowled for just seven by Josh Tongue, adding to his difficult run of scores in the Test series.

Fans on X did not hold back after another early dismissal, with some questioning Babar's standing among the game's leading batters.

One user wrote: "Babar Azam se bda fraud nahi dekha, the closest is Tuku."

Another X user went even further, calling Babar "the biggest fraud to exist in modern day cricket" while questioning comparisons between the Pakistan star and Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Joe Root.

The post also claimed that Babar's level was closer to Washington Sundar's, before describing him as a "bang average cricketer".

A third fan was equally critical, simply writing: "What a pathetic player Babar Azam is."

The reactions came after Babar's dismissal added to Pakistan's early problems in Birmingham, with the visitors losing wickets rapidly during the opening session.

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Babar azam se bda fraud nahi dekha the closest is tuku — Akash (@113unbeaten) September 9, 2026

What a pathetic player Babar Azam is. — Prince😵‍💫 (@nomadhuyaar) September 9, 2026