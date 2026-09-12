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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: 21-Year-Old Pakistani Star Smashes 9 Sixes, Creates World Record

Watch: 21-Year-Old Pakistani Star Smashes 9 Sixes, Creates World Record

Pakistan finished their second innings on 449, hitting 12 sixes in total. Razaullah accounted for nine of them, while Mohammad Abbas hit two and Babar Azam cleared the boundary once.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 09:03 AM (IST)

Razaullah made his international debut for Pakistan in the third Test against England and immediately made his presence felt with a remarkable batting display. The fast bowler produced a record-breaking performance with the bat, despite making his name primarily as a pacer.

Coming in with Pakistan seven wickets down for 312 in their second innings, Razaullah showed no signs of caution. He launched an aggressive counterattack and went on to score 81 off just 63 deliveries. His entertaining knock featured nine sixes and four fours before he was dismissed as Pakistan reached 449.

Pakistan ended Day 3 of the third Test against England in a strong position after a remarkable fightback with the bat. After being bowled out for just 133 in their first innings, Pakistan responded with 449 in their second innings. England had earlier posted 453, giving them a first-innings lead of 320 runs. At stumps on Day 3, Pakistan had a lead of 129 runs, putting them in a position to set England a challenging target on the fourth day.

WATCH VIDEO

Razaullah Creates World Record

Razaullah smashed nine sixes in his Test debut, putting himself in an elite record alongside New Zealand great Tim Southee. He is now only the second player in Test history to hit nine sixes in his debut match.

His nine maximums also played a major role in Pakistan's impressive scoring rate in the second innings.

Fastest Fifty By A Pakistani On Test Debut

Razaullah reached his half-century from only 43 balls, setting a new record for the fastest fifty by a Pakistani batter on Test debut. He surpassed Faheem Ashraf's previous mark of 52 balls, which came against Ireland in 2018.

Pakistan finished their second innings on 449, hitting 12 sixes in total. Razaullah accounted for nine of them, while Mohammad Abbas hit two and Babar Azam cleared the boundary once.

Pakistan's Most Sixes In A Test Innings

15 vs New Zealand, 2002
13 vs Zimbabwe, 1996
13 vs England, 2005
12 vs India, 2006
12 vs Sri Lanka, 2009
12 vs England, 2026*

England Still In Control

Despite Pakistan's remarkable recovery in the second innings, England remain firmly in control of the Test. Pakistan had been bowled out for just 133 in their first innings, allowing England to establish a huge advantage.

After Pakistan were dismissed for 449 in the second innings, England were left with a target of 130 runs to win the Test. The hosts have already secured the series, leading Pakistan 2-0.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
ENG Vs PAK Pakistan Vs England Razaullah
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