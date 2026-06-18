Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Glenn Phillips scored his maiden Test century for New Zealand.

His resilient 100 helped New Zealand post 391 against England.

Phillips overcame Jofra Archer's hostile short-ball attack.

Glenn Phillips Century: Glenn Phillips produced one of the standout innings of his Test career on June 17, reaching his maiden century during New Zealand's second Test against England at the Kennington Oval in London. The all-rounder's determined knock arrived at a crucial moment for the visitors, who entered the match looking to recover from a difficult start to the series. His century was not just significant because it was the first of his Test career; it was also a display of resilience against a relentless England bowling attack led by Jofra Archer.

Phillips eventually reached the coveted three-figure mark before being dismissed for exactly 100 runs from 135 deliveries. Although he could not add further to his score, the innings had already left a lasting impression. As he made his way back to the pavilion, spectators acknowledged his efforts with a standing ovation. Check it out:

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New Zeland finish their innings on 3️⃣9️⃣1️⃣. pic.twitter.com/D4VFB3DRIv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2026

Phillips Stands Tall Against Archer's Short-Ball Assault

New Zealand had already fallen 115 runs short in the opening Test at Lord's and were also dealing with the aftermath of Kane Williamson's retirement. With pressure mounting, Phillips stepped up to deliver a memorable innings that helped put the tourists in a commanding position.

The road to three figures was anything but straightforward. Archer consistently targeted Phillips with short-pitched deliveries, testing the batter's resolve throughout his stay at the crease.

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At various stages of the innings, Phillips was struck on the shoulder and helmet area as England attempted to unsettle him with pace and bounce. The New Zealand star even resorted to wearing sunglasses while facing Archer's hostile spell.

Despite the physical challenge, Phillips refused to back down. He continued to accumulate runs and gradually moved closer to a landmark moment that had eluded him throughout his Test career.

New Zealand In Solid Spot

His century proved instrumental in New Zealand posting a formidable first-innings total of 391.

The innings not only steadied the visitors after early setbacks but also placed them in a strong position to challenge England in the remainder of the match.

At the time of writing, England were 88/2 in reply, still trailing New Zealand's imposing total. While the contest remains finely poised, Phillips' maiden Test century has already emerged as one of the defining moments of the match and a milestone that the all-rounder is unlikely to forget.