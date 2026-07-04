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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Emotional Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Consoled By Sanju Samson After Being Left Out Of Nets

WATCH: Emotional Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Consoled By Sanju Samson After Being Left Out Of Nets

IND vs ENG: A viral video on X shows Sanju Samson consoling young batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during an India senior T20 team training session in Manchester.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samson comforted Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after T20 net exclusion.
  • Vaibhav was reportedly isolated, denied a batting slot.
  • Senior players offer support amidst Vaibhav's delayed international debut.
  • BCCI defended team management's decisions on Vaibhav's debut.

IND vs ENG: A viral social media video depicting a candid training ground exchange between senior batsman Sanju Samson and junior player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has sparked significant online discussion. The footage, captured during an active practice session for the India senior T20 team in Manchester, shows the veteran wicketkeeper offering visible comfort to the teenager after he was reportedly excluded from net practice.

Social Media Identifies Apparent Net Session Interaction

A social media account on X originally published the footage, which quickly gained thousands of views from digital cricket enthusiasts. The user asserted that the dynamic left-handed opening batsman was left standing completely alone in a distant corner of the training facilities.

According to these digital reports, the junior cricket prodigy grew visibly downcast after failing to receive an active batting slot during the team practice drills. The footage demonstrates that senior player Sanju Samson observed the isolation of the young player before walking directly across the field to intervene.

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WATCH: Sanju Samson Consoles Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 

Senior Batsmen Offer Vital Support to Teenager

The short video clip shows the senior batsman placing a comforting arm around the shoulders of the younger squad member while speaking quietly to him. The young player listened intently to the counsel, nodding slowly as the experienced leader continued to offer guidance.

Online commentators tracking the senior national side noted that both Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are actively treating the teenage prodigy like their own younger brother. The senior players appear determined to shield the newcomer from mounting pressure during his integration into the touring party.

Administration Over Delayed International Debut

While it remains entirely impossible to verify the precise words spoken during the private chat, fans interpreted the exchange as definitive proof of strong dressing room unity. The supportive gesture occurred amid growing public frustration regarding the selection status of the young player.

The management panel of the India senior T20 team left the young batsman out of the playing eleven for both recent international fixtures against Ireland. The selection committee subsequently chose to leave the teenager out of the opening match against England as well.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla previously addressed the ongoing debut delay during a media briefing with reporters, defending the strategies of the coaching staff. The administrator explicitly requested domestic supporters to respect the long-term player development timelines established by the national selectors.

"We are also of the view that he is a very talented player, and he showcased that during the IPL. I have seen several comments against the team management and the coaches, but I want to make it very clear that the coach and captain will make the final decision. They are looking at the situation, and whenever the right opportunity arises, they will definitely give him his chance," Shukla explained.

The administrator concluded that final playing selections must remain within the sole wisdom of the team management group. The chief official dismissed all external social media criticism regarding the current handling of the young batsman as entirely unnecessary.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the viral social media video show?

The video depicted Sanju Samson comforting junior player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during a training session. Vaibhav was reportedly upset after being excluded from net practice.

Why was junior player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reportedly upset during the training session?

He was reportedly excluded from net practice and failed to receive an active batting slot during team drills. This left him visibly downcast in a distant corner.

How are senior players like Sanju Samson supporting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Sanju Samson was seen comforting Vaibhav after he was excluded from nets. Both Samson and Abhishek Sharma are treating him like a younger brother to shield him from pressure.

How did the BCCI address concerns about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's international debut delay?

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla defended the coaching staff, requesting respect for long-term player development timelines. He stated that the coach and captain make final selection decisions.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENG Vs IND England Vs India SANJU SAMSON Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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