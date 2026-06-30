Shreyas Iyer To Be Sacked As T20I Captain? This Player Could Take Over If He Fails In England

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India lost T20I series to Ireland, new captain struggled.

Iyer's poor form ended India's 16-series unbeaten streak.

Upcoming England series critical for Captain Iyer's leadership.

Shubman Gill considered successor if Iyer fails again.

ENG vs IND: The Indian team management faces intense pressure following a disastrous international assignment in Belfast. Senior cricket selectors are reportedly monitoring the leadership structure closely after the newly appointed captain endured a horrific start to his permanent tenure, raising immediate questions about his long-term suitability for the position.

The strategic decision to replace T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav with Shreyas Iyer has backfired immediately. The sudden leadership transition was executed by the national selectors following Yadav's recent decline in individual batting form during elite white-ball fixtures.

The Historic Ireland Disaster

The experimental squad suffered consecutive losses during a brief regional tour. The visiting side failed to secure a single victory against Ireland, resulting in an embarrassing clean sweep during the short two-match bilateral series.

The initial fixture on June 26 concluded in a comprehensive thirty-four-run defeat for the visitors. The result established the first senior international victory for the host nation against the subcontinental heavyweights in cricket history.

The Belfast Heartbreak

The secondary fixture on June 28 delivered an equally disappointing outcome for the travelling supporters. The home side defended a modest total successfully, securing a narrow one-run victory to claim the historic trophy.

The unexpected double defeat effectively shattered India's exceptional sixteen-series unbeaten streak in the shortest format. The sudden drop in performance has forced the national selectors to re-evaluate their current leadership strategy.

Captain Flops With Bat

Iyer failed to inspire the team with his tactical decisions or his individual batting performances. The middle-order batsman struggled heavily against the local seam bowlers in helpful bowling conditions throughout the tour.

The captain managed a solitary boundary across both international appearances while batting at number four. He registered a mere three runs in the opening encounter before scoring ten runs in the subsequent chase.

The England Litmus Test

The national squad must now prepare for a challenging five-match away series against England. The upcoming fixtures scheduled from July 1 to 11 will serve as a definitive test for the captain.

The opposition camp features multiple match-winning white-ball specialists capable of exploiting defensive tactical errors. Iyer must formulate flawless operational plans to secure the series trophy and save his leadership position.

Gill Waiting In Wings

India coach Gautam Gambhir is facing immense criticism for poor utilisation of resources at his disposal, so there might be a possibility that the management could consider a haul.

The senior selection committee might consider an immediate tactical backup option if the upcoming England tour fails. Former opening batsman Shubman Gill is emerged as the primary candidate to inherit the leadership reins.

The young batsman responded to his recent international exclusion by scoring over 700 runs in the IPL 2026. A secondary series failure under the current leadership could force Gill's immediate promotion to the captaincy.