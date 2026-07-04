Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Debut Today In England? Here Are 2 Players He Could Replace

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Junior batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may debut in second T20.

Top-order failures prompt tactical changes; Gambhir coached Sooryavanshi.

Sanju Samson may shift down; Tilak Varma faces exclusion.

India's specialist bowling unit expected to maintain stability.

ENG vs IND Playing 11: Promising junior batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is reportedly positioned to potentially earn his international debut for the India senior T20 team during the second fixture against England tonight. Having remained on the bench throughout the earlier tour matches in Ireland and Durham, the young top-order option could look to break into the playing eleven at Old Trafford.

Training Session Suggests Reshuffle

Recent practice session footage and media reports strongly indicate tactical adjustments might be planned following consecutive top-order failures by the touring side. The senior national selectors are evaluating options to address recent losses suffered during the prior short-format series.

Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson remains under intense scrutiny after registering consecutive low scores at the top of the order. The ongoing run drought has prompted cricket commentators to suggest immediate opportunities for the teenager.

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The young left-handed batsman earned his national squad selection following exceptional domestic campaigns for Rajasthan Royals. Additional standout performances for the India A squad during the recent limited-overs assignment in Sri Lanka reinforced his selection credentials.

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🎥 All about the intensity as we gear up for the 2⃣nd T20I 🙌#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/EuT4Rgf62A — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2026

Gautam Gambhir Directs Manchester Net Session Drills

Close observers watching training ground footage noted the youngster undergoing intensive batting drills alongside established squad members. Reports indicate the prospective debutant received lengthy technical instructions directly from head coach Gautam Gambhir during the session.

The prolonged interaction between the national coach and the junior player hints that a major tactical promotion could be considered. The management group appears likely to alter the traditional opening combination to spark the batting unit.

Who Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace?

Integrating the junior opener into the starting line-up would force a significant restructuring, and reports suggest Sanju Samson could slide down the order rather than facing complete omission.

The experienced Kerala gloveman previously operated as a specialist middle-order anchor during continental tournament campaigns. The strategic relocation might allow Abhishek Sharma to partner the teenage debutant at the top of the order.

This specific adjustment leaves middle-order batsman Tilak Varma facing potential exclusion from the matchday team sheet. The young hybrid player remains vulnerable despite displaying occasional resilience during the Ireland tour.

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Bowling Core To Be Maintained

The operational management panel reportedly intends to maintain absolute stability across the specialist bowling department for the Manchester match. Elite spinner Varun Chakravarthy will likely continue to lead the slow bowling strategy alongside all-rounder Axar Patel.

Pace bowlers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh will could form the primary seam attack under the Manchester lights. High-performance seam options Shivam Dube and Suryansh Shedge are expected to provide vital balance as designated all-rounders.

ENG vs IND Predicted Playing 11 If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debuts Today

ENG vs IND Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dubey, Axar Patel, Suryansh Shedge, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.