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English NewsSportsCricketENG vs IND: Abhishek Sharma Eyes Historic Sixes Record In 1st T20

ENG vs IND: Abhishek Sharma Eyes Historic Sixes Record In 1st T20

Abhishek Sharma targets a historic sixes record in the 1st T20 against England on July 1. The Indian opener stands on the verge of scripting cricket history with his explosive batting.

Written By : ABP Live Sports, ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abhishek Sharma eyes T20I sixes record against England.
  • He has scored 288 runs, hit 22 sixes previously.
  • Recent 19-ball fifty highlights his current explosive form.
  • The Riverside pitch historically assists bowlers in matches.

Abhishek Sharma Eyes Historic Milestone: Team India opener Abhishek Sharma is on the verge of creating history as India locks horns with England in the highly anticipated first T20 International of the five-match series. Known for his fearless brand of cricket, the dynamic left-hander has a golden opportunity to break a major batting record in the shortest format of the game, solidifying his stature as one of the world's most destructive powerplay batters. 

Abhishek has been a nightmare for English bowlers in his career so far. Across his previous T20 outings against England, he has aggregated 288 runs off just 134 deliveries at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 214. Crucially, his explosive boundary-hitting includes 24 fours and 22 sixes against this opposition alone.

He is currently just a few maximums away from rewriting the history books for the most sixes hit by an Indian batter against England in T20 Internationals. Looking at his blistering current form where he recently smashed a 19-ball half-century against Ireland fans can expect him to reach the "maha-record" in the series opener itself.

Abhishek Sharma's Consistency In 2026

Abhishek enters this series on the back of sensational performances. He holds the unique distinction of being the first batter from a full member nation to score five T20I half-centuries in 20 balls or fewer. Given his aggressive approach, English speedsters Jofra Archer and Sam Curran will have their tasks cut out for them in the powerplay.

Conditions For The First T20I vs England

The first India vs England T20I is scheduled for July 1, 2026, at the Banks Homes Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

With the pitch at Riverside historically offering assistance to bowlers, all eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma to see if he can clear the ropes at will, dominate the English attack, and script a monumental chapter in Indian cricket history.

Whether he breaks the record or not, one thing is certain Abhishek Sharma's explosive intent is bound to keep fans on the edge of their seats and English bowlers on high alert.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What notable achievement has Abhishek Sharma recently accomplished?

He recently smashed a 19-ball half-century against Ireland. He is also the first from a Full Member nation to score five T20I half-centuries in 20 balls or fewer.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
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