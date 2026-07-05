England vs Australia ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Women's T20 World Cup final features Australia vs England.

Final match scheduled Sunday, July 5, 8 PM IST.

Live broadcast available on Star Sports, livestream on JioHotstar.

Women's T20 World Cup Final: The stage is set for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final as Australia and England lock horns in a potentially blockbuster title clash. Two of the most successful teams in women's cricket will battle for the trophy, with both sides aiming to finish their campaigns on a high. Cricket fans in India can catch all the action live across television and digital platforms. Here's everything you need to know about the Australia vs England final, including match timings and live streaming details.

AUS vs ENG T20 WC Final: Match Date & Time

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between England and Australia will be played on Sunday, July 5.

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The contest is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss likely to be held around 7:30 PM IST, half an hour before the first ball is bowled.

With the trophy on the line, both teams will be looking to deliver one final standout performance in what promises to be a high-quality contest.

Australia vs England Live Streaming and TV Broadcast Details

Fans in India will be able to watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final live on multiple platforms.

The Australia vs England ICC Women's T20 World Cup final will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels.

Viewers who prefer to stream the match online can watch the live action on the JioHotstar app and website. However, it should be noted that only paid subscribers will be able to watch the match on this platform.

High Stakes As Cricket's Oldest Rivals Clash

England and Australia form cricket's oldest rivalry, with its latest chapter set to be played out in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final.

While the Three Lions were the inaugural champions, all the way back in 2009, they are yet to reclaim the trophy. The Aussies, on the other hand, have been format champions on six occasions leading up to this clash.