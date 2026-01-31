WATCH: 'End Of Sanju Samson' - Aakash Chopra's Jibe At CSK Star Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As the debate over India’s opening combination for the T20 World Cup 2026 intensifies, former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has taken a sharp dig at Sanju Samson.

The critique began during his live commentary stint for the fifth T20I against New Zealand and escalated quickly during the innings break, when Chopra released a hard-hitting video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, suggesting we might be witnessing the "end of Sanju Samson" in India's T20 plans.

Following Samson’s yet another failure in the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Thiruvananthapuram, Chopra suggested that the team management's patience might finally be wearing thin.

Chopra’s Brutal Reality Check

During his commentary stint for the series finale, Aakash Chopra did not mince words while comparing Samson with his direct competitor, Ishan Kishan.

Highlighting Samson's inability to capitalize on his chances, Chopra posed a stinging rhetorical question regarding the Kerala batter's inconsistent "purple patches."

"Will you keep waiting for his 'good days' to arrive, or will you play the one whose good days are already here? Ishan Kishan’s good days are currently in full swing," Chopra remarked, clearly backing the left-handed Jharkhand explosive opener for the marquee tournament.

The Alarming Statistics

The statistics back Chopra’s criticism. Since January 2025, Samson’s inability to survive the initial overs has become a recurring nightmare for the Indian top order.



In his last 14 T20I innings, Samson has been dismissed 10 times before the end of the Powerplay. Furthermore, he has failed to register a single half-century in the past year, a concerning stat for a primary opener.

In the recently concluded series against the Blackcaps, Samson’s numbers were particularly dismal:

Total Runs: 46

Batting Average: 9.2

Highest Score: 24 (Vizag)

Ishan Kishan: The Rising Alternative

While Samson struggled, Ishan Kishan made a massive statement. Despite missing the fourth T20I, Kishan amassed 112 runs in the first three games of the series.

More importantly, his strike rate hovered above 224, providing the lightning-fast starts that the Indian management craves.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 looming, Chopra’s "troll" reflects a growing sentiment among experts: that India cannot afford to gamble on potential when proven performance is sitting on the bench.