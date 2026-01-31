Aakash Chopra believes the team management's patience with Sanju Samson may be waning due to his inconsistent performances, suggesting Ishan Kishan is a more reliable option.
WATCH: 'End Of Sanju Samson' - Aakash Chopra's Jibe At CSK Star Goes Viral
"End of Sanju Samson?" Aakash Chopra’s viral video and live commentary roast have set social media on fire after Samson's failure in the 5th T20I vs NZ. Is it time for Ishan Kishan to take over?
As the debate over India’s opening combination for the T20 World Cup 2026 intensifies, former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has taken a sharp dig at Sanju Samson.
The critique began during his live commentary stint for the fifth T20I against New Zealand and escalated quickly during the innings break, when Chopra released a hard-hitting video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, suggesting we might be witnessing the "end of Sanju Samson" in India's T20 plans.
Following Samson’s yet another failure in the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Thiruvananthapuram, Chopra suggested that the team management's patience might finally be wearing thin.
Chopra’s Brutal Reality Check
During his commentary stint for the series finale, Aakash Chopra did not mince words while comparing Samson with his direct competitor, Ishan Kishan.
Highlighting Samson's inability to capitalize on his chances, Chopra posed a stinging rhetorical question regarding the Kerala batter's inconsistent "purple patches."
"Will you keep waiting for his 'good days' to arrive, or will you play the one whose good days are already here? Ishan Kishan’s good days are currently in full swing," Chopra remarked, clearly backing the left-handed Jharkhand explosive opener for the marquee tournament.
The End Of Sanju Samson - Aakash Chopra
Ishan Kishan IN. Samson OUT. What do you think? #T20WorldCup #Aakashvani #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/vmLJ7U2Cua— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 31, 2026
The Alarming Statistics
The statistics back Chopra’s criticism. Since January 2025, Samson’s inability to survive the initial overs has become a recurring nightmare for the Indian top order.
In his last 14 T20I innings, Samson has been dismissed 10 times before the end of the Powerplay. Furthermore, he has failed to register a single half-century in the past year, a concerning stat for a primary opener.
In the recently concluded series against the Blackcaps, Samson’s numbers were particularly dismal:
Total Runs: 46
Batting Average: 9.2
Highest Score: 24 (Vizag)
Ishan Kishan: The Rising Alternative
While Samson struggled, Ishan Kishan made a massive statement. Despite missing the fourth T20I, Kishan amassed 112 runs in the first three games of the series.
More importantly, his strike rate hovered above 224, providing the lightning-fast starts that the Indian management craves.
With the T20 World Cup 2026 looming, Chopra’s "troll" reflects a growing sentiment among experts: that India cannot afford to gamble on potential when proven performance is sitting on the bench.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Aakash Chopra's opinion on Sanju Samson's T20 World Cup prospects?
What are Sanju Samson's recent T20I statistics that have drawn criticism?
Since January 2025, Samson has been dismissed before the end of the Powerplay in 10 out of his last 14 T20I innings and hasn't scored a half-century in the past year.
How did Ishan Kishan perform in the recent series against New Zealand?
Ishan Kishan amassed 112 runs in the first three games of the series with a strike rate above 224, providing the quick starts the Indian team desires.
What is the main concern regarding Sanju Samson's opening form?
Samson frequently fails to survive the initial overs and has struggled to capitalize on his opportunities, failing to register significant scores consistently.