End Of Rohit Sharma's ODI Career? 3 Reasons Behind 2027 World Cup Call

Rohit Sharma's celebrated international career could be nearing its conclusion. According to Indian Express, the third ODI against England at Lord's on July 19 may turn out to be his final appearance for India. It is also claimed that the selectors and team management are planning for the future and do not see the veteran opener as part of their plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, three key factors are believed to have influenced this reported decision.

Fitness Remains Major Concern

One of the biggest factors is Rohit's fitness. Although the veteran opener has worked hard to improve his physical condition and has shed weight in recent months, injuries have continued to interrupt his career. During the 2026 IPL, he sustained a hamstring injury that ruled him out of five matches. Questions over his fitness also surfaced ahead of the ODI series against Afghanistan, raising concerns about his long-term availability.

Dip In Form

Another reason is his recent batting form. Rohit has struggled to produce the big scores expected of him in ODI cricket this year. He failed to make a significant impact in either of the first two ODIs against England and has accumulated 241 runs in eight ODI innings in 2026, averaging 30.12. Reports also point to a noticeable decline in his scoring rate, with his powerplay strike rate dropping considerably compared to previous seasons.

Youngsters Pushing For Opportunities

India's growing pool of young talent is another factor reportedly working against the veteran batter. Yashasvi Jaiswal has strengthened his case for an opening berth with an impressive start to his ODI career, scoring two centuries in just six matches while averaging above 70. Ishan Kishan has also returned to the ODI setup and remains a strong contender, having scored 1,092 ODI runs at an average of over 45, including a memorable double century. His ability to contribute as a wicketkeeper further boosts his value.

With several promising youngsters waiting in the wings, reports indicate that the team management is keen to build a squad for the future, giving emerging players a greater opportunity ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.