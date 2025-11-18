Eden Gardens Curator Speaks Out After Pitch Controversy Following India's Shock Test Defeat

Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee has finally addressed the growing debate over the surface used in the first Test against South Africa, where India slumped to a surprising defeat.

Neither side managed to cross the 200-run mark in either innings, and India - chasing a modest 124 - were dismissed for only 93. The result sparked widespread criticism from former players, many of whom argued that the pitch was unsuitable and harmful to the future of Test cricket.

Responding to the backlash, Mukherjee insisted that the wicket was “not bad at all” and emphasised that he had prepared it exactly according to the instructions he received.

"This pitch is not bad at all," Mukherjee said in an interview with Times Now Bangla.

"I know everyone is questioning this pitch. Honestly, I know how to prepare a pitch for a Test. That's exactly what I did. I did it as instructed. I don't think about what others say. Not everyone knows everything. So I do my job with dedication, and I want to continue doing that in the future as well,” Mukherjee added.

Gautam Gambhir supports embattled Eden Gardens curator

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir on Sunday threw his support behind the embattled Eden Gardens curator, noting instead that his own batters failed to handle the pressure when it mattered most.

South Africa defended a target of just 124, bowling India out for 93 in the fourth innings to clinch a 30-run victory and finish the match inside three days.

The defeat added to India’s troubling pattern of recent home setbacks - they have now dropped four of their last six Tests on home soil and nine of 18 overall since Gambhir took charge.

"It was not an unplayable wicket, there were no demons," Gambhir said at the post-match media interaction.

"If you are willing to put your head down and if you have a solid defense, if you have a temperament, you can definitely score runs," he said.