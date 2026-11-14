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English NewsSportsCricketNew YouTube Show Lands Star Cricket Commentators In Trouble With ECB, Ashes Access At Risk

New YouTube Show Lands Star Cricket Commentators In Trouble With ECB, Ashes Access At Risk

The ECB has warned Phil Tufnell, Steven Finn and other commentators over a YouTube watchalong, with media accreditation at English grounds potentially at risk.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ECB warns commentators participating in YouTube cricket show.
  • Board fears this show undermines official broadcast rights value.
  • ECB CEO emphasized protecting cricket's crucial broadcasting revenues.
  • Commentators face losing media access for involvement in show.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has drawn a firm line over a proposed YouTube cricket show, warning that established commentators could face consequences if they participate in the project during England's tour of South Africa. The dispute could also affect their media access at English grounds next summer, with the board determined to protect the commercial value of official broadcasting agreements.

Among those reportedly associated with the new programme are former England cricketers Phil Tufnell and Steven Finn, along with several familiar voices from BBC Test Match Special. The ECB's concern centres on whether a professionally produced watchalong could compete with broadcasters who have paid for the rights to cover the matches.

Why Is The ECB Concerned About The New YouTube Cricket Show?

The programme, titled The Usual Voices (TUV), is being developed by Australian company Cricket Entertainment Network (CEN). Rather than providing live footage of matches, the format will feature commentators watching the action on television from a London studio and sharing their analysis and reactions with an online audience.

CEN counts Australia Test captain Pat Cummins among its founders. The project is expected to bring together a sizeable group of established cricket broadcasters and former players.

Besides Tufnell and Finn, the names linked to the show include Daniel Norcross, Alex Hartley, Vic Marks, Andy Zaltzman, Ebony Rainford-Brent and Simon Mann. Former England captain David Gower and Simon Hughes have also reportedly agreed to take part.

The timing of the programme has become a key point of contention. England's tour of South Africa is scheduled during the winter, when the BBC's Test Match Special commentators reportedly have no corresponding broadcasting commitments. Talksport, meanwhile, has acquired the radio rights for the South Africa series from Cricket South Africa (CSA).

The ECB believes a professional watchalong involving recognisable commentators could undermine the value of those rights, even if the programme does not itself broadcast match footage.

Richard Gould Explains ECB's Position On Broadcasting Rights

ECB chief executive Richard Gould has defended the board's intervention, arguing that broadcasting agreements are an important source of income for cricket. He said the money generated through these arrangements supports the financial structure of the sport, including the ability of boards to pay players and fund cricket operations.

Speaking to The Telegraph Sport in Bali, where he was attending an ICC meeting, Gould said:

"We are aware for the South Africa tour that broadcast rights have been purchased by Talksport. For the current Australia tour, they have been purchased by the BBC. The money that has been paid is important to the economics of cricket. We want to help protect CSA’s income streams, because they rely on those to pay their players and fund the game in South Africa.”

Gould's comments make clear that the ECB views the issue as more than a disagreement over a digital programme. The board is concerned about the potential impact on broadcasters who have invested in securing official coverage.

ECB Could Deny Media Accreditation To Commentators

The potential consequences for those involved in TUV could extend beyond the South Africa tour. Gould indicated that the ECB could consider legal measures and use its authority over media accreditation at English venues next summer.

He warned that the board could act against commentators if their involvement was considered to undermine the commercial value of broadcasting agreements held by the ECB or other cricket boards.

"It's about protecting our rights holders and making sure the finances of the game are not undermined by people who believe they have the rights to something without paying for it.”

The ECB's position suggests that participation in the watchalong could put the commentators' access to English cricket venues at risk. Such a move would be particularly significant for those who regularly work across television, radio and other cricket media platforms.

ECB Draws A Line Between Fan Content And Professional Watchalongs

Gould also acknowledged that individual cricket fans remain free to watch matches and share their opinions on YouTube. However, he argued that a professionally organised programme featuring established commentators operates on a different level from ordinary fan-led content.

The distinction, from the ECB's perspective, is the possibility that a show built around well-known broadcasting personalities could become a competing product for an audience that official rights holders have paid to reach.

Gould said:

"This is recognised by commentators who rely on the game for their own income in other areas. This looks like an off-grid BBC format they are creating, which would effectively be competing with TalkSport, who have actually bought the rights. We would take the same action if any other group of media commentators tried to undermine the value of our broadcasters.”

The dispute now raises questions about how cricket commentary can operate in the digital era, particularly when established broadcasters move into online formats outside their traditional media contracts. For the ECB, the priority remains protecting the commercial agreements that help fund the game. For the commentators involved, the proposed YouTube project could now carry consequences beyond the programme itself.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the ECB concerned about

The ECB believes this professional watchalong could undermine the commercial value of official broadcasting agreements. They worry it might compete with rights holders who have paid for exclusive coverage.

What is

It's a YouTube show where established commentators watch live cricket from a London studio. They provide analysis and reactions to an online audience without broadcasting the match footage.

Which prominent cricket personalities are linked to

Former England cricketers Phil Tufnell and Steven Finn are reportedly involved. Other names include Daniel Norcross, Alex Hartley, David Gower, and several BBC Test Match Special voices.

Why are broadcasting rights so important to the ECB?

ECB CEO Richard Gould explained that broadcasting agreements are a crucial income source for cricket. This money funds player salaries and overall cricket operations, ensuring the sport's financial stability.

What consequences could commentators face for participating in the YouTube show?

The ECB might deny media accreditation at English venues next summer to involved commentators. They could also pursue legal measures if participation undermines broadcasting agreement values.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
ECB Steven Finn Phil Tufnell Cricket Broadcasting Rights The Usual Voice Cricket Watchalongs
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