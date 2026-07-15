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English NewsSportsCricketECB Shortlists 9 Candidates For England Test Coach Role; IPL Stars In Race

ECB Shortlists 9 Candidates For England Test Coach Role; IPL Stars In Race

Following Brendon McCullum's exit, the ECB has finalized a nine-man shortlist featuring IPL and international coaches to rebuild England's Test team ahead of the 2027 Ashes.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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  • Rahul Dravid, Andrew Flintoff not considered; experience prioritised.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has officially commenced its search for a new men's Test head coach following the departure of Brendon McCullum and the retirement of long-time skipper Ben Stokes.

In a bid to urgently rebuild a struggling red-ball team that has suffered a disappointing 2-1 home Test series defeat against New Zealand and lost seven of its last nine matches, managing director Rob Key and selector Marcus North have finalized a high-profile nine-man shortlist.

Looking strictly beyond domestic options, ECB is targeting seasoned international names and highly successful Indian Premier League (IPL) masterminds to prepare the squad for the ultimate challenge: the 2027 Ashes series in Australia.

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Heavyweights and IPL Bosses Leading Race

The shortlist is heavily stacked with premier coaches from franchise and international cricket. Former England head coach Andy Flower has emerged as a frontrunner to return to his old job. Flower, who is currently the head coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, previously guided England to the prestigious No. 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings and clinched three Ashes series victories.

Recognizing his credentials, the ECB is reportedly open to allowing him to continue his IPL commitments if scheduling permits.

Joining Flower at the top of the wishlist is former Australian head coach Justin Langer. Langer boasts a highly successful international track record, including a dominant 4-0 Ashes triumph over England, and currently serves as the head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Furthermore, Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who acts as the director of cricket for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), is highly regarded for his tactical astuteness and leadership.

International Pedigree and County Success

The ECB's search extends deeply into proven international experience and strategic brains. Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming and LSG's global director of cricket Tom Moody are firmly in the running, bringing extensive dual experience in both international and T20 franchise landscapes.

Interestingly, only two former England players have made the final cut: Jonathan Trott and Richard Dawson. Trott's coaching stock skyrocketed after he famously led Afghanistan to the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, while Dawson earned his place after successfully guiding Glamorgan back into Division One of the county championship.

The remaining slots on the nine-man shortlist are occupied by Pakistan's white-ball coach Mike Hesson and former Ireland head coach Adi Birrell, both of whom offer decades of top-tier tactical knowledge.

High-Profile Names Missing Out

While the shortlist features plenty of star power, a few prominent names are noticeably absent. Former India head coach Rahul Dravid is not in contention, as he is reportedly not interested in returning to the demanding lifestyle of full-time international coaching.

Additionally, England Lions coach and iconic all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has been left off the list. While highly rated within the English setup, the ECB leadership believes Flintoff requires more time and experience before being handed the reins of the senior national Test team. With the 2027 Ashes in mind, the ECB is prioritizing battle-tested experience over potential.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which prominent names were not included in the shortlist and why?

Rahul Dravid is not interested in full-time international coaching. Andrew Flintoff was excluded as the ECB believes he requires more time and experience before leading the senior Test team.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Justin Langer England Cricket Andy Flower ECB Brendon McCullum
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