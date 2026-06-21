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HomeSportsCricketECB Removes Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson From County Games Amid Nightclub Fight Investigation

ECB Removes Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson From County Games Amid Nightclub Fight Investigation

Ben Stokes Removed From County Games: England captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson have been withdrawn from County Championship games by the ECB following a nightclub altercation.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson removed from domestic matches by ECB.
  • Disciplinary action followed a nightclub altercation, breaching team curfew.
  • Suspended from Test, Joe Root temporarily led England team.
  • Domestic withdrawal suggests potential return for third Test.

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson Removed From County Games: The England National Cricket Team captain Ben Stokes has been dramatically removed from the remainder of Durham’s County Championship match against Northamptonshire at the direct request of the England and Wales Cricket Board. Fast bowler Gus Atkinson was simultaneously withdrawn from Surrey's squad following a serious nightclub altercation, with a formal regulatory investigation currently remaining ongoing.

Ben Stokes Pulled From Domestic Fixture

Both high-profile international players were pulled from action ahead of day three. Stokes will miss the rest of Durham's match, whilst Atkinson sits out for Surrey against Glamorgan.

The sudden withdrawal from their respective domestic teams suggests the duo may be cleared to play for England in the crucial third Test match against New Zealand shortly.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Included As India Announce ODI Squad For England Tour

Netherlands all-rounder Colin Ackermann officially replaced Stokes in the Durham line-up. Before his sudden removal from the match, the England captain had scored a brilliant ninety-five runs.

Nightclub Fight Triggers Disciplinary Action

The strict disciplinary penalties follow a late-night physical altercation with a towering rugby player named Totoa Auva'a, which directly breached the tight team curfew protocols established by management.

The players reportedly engaged in a physical fight with the former Samoa under-20 captain. Video evidence of the unfortunate incident was rapidly circulated across social media platforms.

Consequently, the national selectors suspended both cricketers from the ongoing second Test match. Joe Root was handed the temporary leadership role on the field in Stokes's absence.

Squad Laments Loss Of Captain

The New Zealand squad posted a massive first-innings total of 463 runs, leaving the host nation to chase down a historic target to seal the series cleanly.

Speaking on the captain's absence, pace bowler Josh Tongue stated that they have missed him, but noted that they fortunately have a lot of leaders in their team as well.

ALSO READ | 20 Top Cricketers Banned For Corruption: 4 Indians, 8 Pakistanis In The Infamous List

Tongue further added that Root stepping in as captain is unbelievable, praise was shared during their daily team debriefs to correct mistakes made on the field.

Unconfirmed rumours suggest Stokes might be considering retiring from the longest format. He remains a vital component of the aggressive brand of cricket established under Brendon McCullum.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Ben Stokes removed from his domestic match?

Ben Stokes was removed from Durham's County Championship match at the direct request of the England and Wales Cricket Board. This disciplinary action followed a late-night physical altercation.

What triggered the disciplinary action against Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson?

The disciplinary actions followed a late-night physical altercation with a rugby player, which breached tight team curfew protocols. Video evidence of the incident circulated on social media.

Could Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson play in the next Test match?

The sudden withdrawal from their respective domestic teams suggests they may be cleared to play for England in the crucial third Test match against New Zealand.

What was the impact of the captain's absence on the England squad?

The England squad missed their captain, and Joe Root stepped in as temporary leader. New Zealand posted a massive first-innings total of 463 runs in the second Test.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
ECB Ben Stokes England Vs New Zealand Test Gus Atkinson Ben Stokes Nightclub Incident Ben Stokes Suspended Gus Atkinson Nightclub Incident ECB Disciplinary Investigation Totoa Auva'a Altercation
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