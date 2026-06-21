ECB Removes Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson From County Games Amid Nightclub Fight Investigation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson removed from domestic matches by ECB.

Disciplinary action followed a nightclub altercation, breaching team curfew.

Suspended from Test, Joe Root temporarily led England team.

Domestic withdrawal suggests potential return for third Test.

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson Removed From County Games: The England National Cricket Team captain Ben Stokes has been dramatically removed from the remainder of Durham’s County Championship match against Northamptonshire at the direct request of the England and Wales Cricket Board. Fast bowler Gus Atkinson was simultaneously withdrawn from Surrey's squad following a serious nightclub altercation, with a formal regulatory investigation currently remaining ongoing.

Ben Stokes Pulled From Domestic Fixture

Both high-profile international players were pulled from action ahead of day three. Stokes will miss the rest of Durham's match, whilst Atkinson sits out for Surrey against Glamorgan.

The sudden withdrawal from their respective domestic teams suggests the duo may be cleared to play for England in the crucial third Test match against New Zealand shortly.

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Netherlands all-rounder Colin Ackermann officially replaced Stokes in the Durham line-up. Before his sudden removal from the match, the England captain had scored a brilliant ninety-five runs.

Nightclub Fight Triggers Disciplinary Action

The strict disciplinary penalties follow a late-night physical altercation with a towering rugby player named Totoa Auva'a, which directly breached the tight team curfew protocols established by management.

The players reportedly engaged in a physical fight with the former Samoa under-20 captain. Video evidence of the unfortunate incident was rapidly circulated across social media platforms.

Consequently, the national selectors suspended both cricketers from the ongoing second Test match. Joe Root was handed the temporary leadership role on the field in Stokes's absence.

Squad Laments Loss Of Captain

The New Zealand squad posted a massive first-innings total of 463 runs, leaving the host nation to chase down a historic target to seal the series cleanly.

Speaking on the captain's absence, pace bowler Josh Tongue stated that they have missed him, but noted that they fortunately have a lot of leaders in their team as well.

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Tongue further added that Root stepping in as captain is unbelievable, praise was shared during their daily team debriefs to correct mistakes made on the field.

Unconfirmed rumours suggest Stokes might be considering retiring from the longest format. He remains a vital component of the aggressive brand of cricket established under Brendon McCullum.