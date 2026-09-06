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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Tilak Varma Hits Or Sledges Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Heated Clash Goes Viral

WATCH: Tilak Varma Hits Or Sledges Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Heated Clash Goes Viral

Duleep Trophy Final: A video showing an unexpected on-field exchange between Tilak Varma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Duleep Trophy final has sparked debate online.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tilak Varma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had an on-field exchange.
  • Video showed contact; exchange sparked social media debate.
  • Sixteen-year-old Sooryavanshi scored 44 runs in Duleep final.
  • He is also youngest Duleep Trophy fifty-scorer.

Duleep Trophy Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's latest Duleep Trophy appearance was followed by an unexpected on-field moment involving South Zone captain Tilak Varma during the final against East Zone in Chennai. A video from the match has surfaced on social media showing Tilak approaching the 16-year-old batter during the game. The brief exchange has since attracted attention online, with viewers debating what exactly happened between the two players.

Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In On-Field Exchange

In the footage, Tilak can be seen walking towards Sooryavanshi before appearing to make contact around the young batter's chest. Tilak then seems to move away, but Sooryavanshi appears to say something to him.

Tilak subsequently stops and the two players have another brief conversation before eventually moving on. The footage does not clearly establish what was said during the exchange or the context behind it.

WATCH VIDEO

The video has nevertheless sparked debate on social media, with some users describing the moment as a confrontation involving the teenage cricketer.

There is no clear indication from the footage alone of what led to the interaction, making the exact nature of the exchange difficult to establish.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Short Of Another Fifty

The incident came during a strong start from Sooryavanshi in the Duleep Trophy final. The teenager scored 44 runs for East Zone before being dismissed by Chama V Milind.

Sooryavanshi struck five fours and a six during his 44-run knock, continuing to attract attention during his breakthrough domestic season.

The 16-year-old had already made history in the semi-final, scoring 92 and 40 against Central Zone.

His 92 in the first innings made him the youngest player to score a fifty in Duleep Trophy history, underlining the rapid rise of the Rajasthan batter.

Abhimanyu Easwaran also played a key role for East Zone in the final, scoring 72 from 86 deliveries with 10 boundaries.

The focus, however, shifted briefly from the cricket to the exchange between Sooryavanshi and Tilak, with the video generating considerable discussion among fans.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Tilak Varma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

A video surfaced showing South Zone captain Tilak Varma approaching 16-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, making contact near his chest. They then had a brief conversation.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in the Duleep Trophy final?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 44 runs for East Zone before being dismissed by Chama V Milind. He hit five fours and a six during his innings.

Why did the incident involving Tilak Varma and Sooryavanshi gain attention?

A video of the on-field exchange circulated on social media, sparking debate among viewers. The exact context of the interaction was not clear from the footage.

What record does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hold in the Duleep Trophy?

He became the youngest player to score a fifty in Duleep Trophy history, achieving this with a 92-run knock in the semi-final against Central Zone.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Duleep Trophy Duleep Trophy Final Team India Tilak Varma Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Viral Cricket Video
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