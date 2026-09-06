WATCH: Tilak Varma Hits Or Sledges Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Heated Clash Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tilak Varma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had an on-field exchange.

Video showed contact; exchange sparked social media debate.

Sixteen-year-old Sooryavanshi scored 44 runs in Duleep final.

He is also youngest Duleep Trophy fifty-scorer.

Duleep Trophy Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's latest Duleep Trophy appearance was followed by an unexpected on-field moment involving South Zone captain Tilak Varma during the final against East Zone in Chennai. A video from the match has surfaced on social media showing Tilak approaching the 16-year-old batter during the game. The brief exchange has since attracted attention online, with viewers debating what exactly happened between the two players.

Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In On-Field Exchange

In the footage, Tilak can be seen walking towards Sooryavanshi before appearing to make contact around the young batter's chest. Tilak then seems to move away, but Sooryavanshi appears to say something to him.

Tilak subsequently stops and the two players have another brief conversation before eventually moving on. The footage does not clearly establish what was said during the exchange or the context behind it.

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The video has nevertheless sparked debate on social media, with some users describing the moment as a confrontation involving the teenage cricketer.

There is no clear indication from the footage alone of what led to the interaction, making the exact nature of the exchange difficult to establish.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Short Of Another Fifty

The incident came during a strong start from Sooryavanshi in the Duleep Trophy final. The teenager scored 44 runs for East Zone before being dismissed by Chama V Milind.

Sooryavanshi struck five fours and a six during his 44-run knock, continuing to attract attention during his breakthrough domestic season.

The 16-year-old had already made history in the semi-final, scoring 92 and 40 against Central Zone.

His 92 in the first innings made him the youngest player to score a fifty in Duleep Trophy history, underlining the rapid rise of the Rajasthan batter.

Abhimanyu Easwaran also played a key role for East Zone in the final, scoring 72 from 86 deliveries with 10 boundaries.

The focus, however, shifted briefly from the cricket to the exchange between Sooryavanshi and Tilak, with the video generating considerable discussion among fans.