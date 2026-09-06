WATCH: 4, 6, 4! Siraj Gets Blasted For 14 Runs By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attacked Mohammed Siraj in final.

He scored 4, 6, 4 from one Siraj over.

Sooryavanshi's fearless aggression follows strong semi-final performances.

Duleep Trophy Final Live: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed exactly why he is one of Indian cricket's most talked-about young batters as he took on Mohammed Siraj in the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai. The 15-year-old went after the India pacer in emphatic fashion, producing a stunning sequence of 4, 6 and 4 in the same over. The assault brought 14 runs from Siraj's spell and immediately grabbed attention.

Sooryavanshi Takes On Siraj

Siraj was brought into South Zone's side for the final as the team looked to add international experience to its bowling attack.

But Sooryavanshi showed little respect for the experienced pacer. The left-hander attacked the deliveries with his trademark intent, finding the boundary before launching one over the ropes.

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MADNESS FROM VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI 🥶



- 4,6,4 by Vaibhav against Siraj in Duleep Trophy final. pic.twitter.com/aSXUBNKh2a — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 6, 2026

He then followed the six with another four, completing a remarkable 14-run sequence against one of India's leading fast bowlers.

The exchange was one of the early talking points from the final, with the teenager once again demonstrating the aggressive approach that has quickly become a defining feature of his batting.

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Another Big Moment For The Teenager

Sooryavanshi arrived in the final after an impressive semi-final against Central Zone, where he scored 92 in the first innings and followed it with a brisk 40 in the chase.

His performances helped East Zone reach the Duleep Trophy final for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

The final represents another significant challenge for Sooryavanshi, particularly as he continues to make the transition into longer-format cricket.

Yet the way he took on Siraj provided another glimpse of the fearless strokeplay that has already made the teenager one of the most closely watched young players in Indian cricket.