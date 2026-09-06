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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: 4, 6, 4! Siraj Gets Blasted For 14 Runs By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

WATCH: 4, 6, 4! Siraj Gets Blasted For 14 Runs By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed Mohammed Siraj for 4, 6, 4 in the Duleep Trophy final. Watch the 15-year-old's fearless batting against the India pacer.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attacked Mohammed Siraj in final.
  • He scored 4, 6, 4 from one Siraj over.
  • Sooryavanshi's fearless aggression follows strong semi-final performances.

Duleep Trophy Final Live: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed exactly why he is one of Indian cricket's most talked-about young batters as he took on Mohammed Siraj in the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai. The 15-year-old went after the India pacer in emphatic fashion, producing a stunning sequence of 4, 6 and 4 in the same over. The assault brought 14 runs from Siraj's spell and immediately grabbed attention.

Sooryavanshi Takes On Siraj

Siraj was brought into South Zone's side for the final as the team looked to add international experience to its bowling attack.

But Sooryavanshi showed little respect for the experienced pacer. The left-hander attacked the deliveries with his trademark intent, finding the boundary before launching one over the ropes.

WATCH VIDEO

He then followed the six with another four, completing a remarkable 14-run sequence against one of India's leading fast bowlers.

The exchange was one of the early talking points from the final, with the teenager once again demonstrating the aggressive approach that has quickly become a defining feature of his batting.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli Makes Surprise Roadies Debut? Video Takes Internet By Storm

Another Big Moment For The Teenager

Sooryavanshi arrived in the final after an impressive semi-final against Central Zone, where he scored 92 in the first innings and followed it with a brisk 40 in the chase.

His performances helped East Zone reach the Duleep Trophy final for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

The final represents another significant challenge for Sooryavanshi, particularly as he continues to make the transition into longer-format cricket.

Yet the way he took on Siraj provided another glimpse of the fearless strokeplay that has already made the teenager one of the most closely watched young players in Indian cricket.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old batter and one of India's most talked-about young players. He is known for his aggressive batting approach.

What notable event occurred between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Mohammed Siraj in the Duleep Trophy final?

Sooryavanshi attacked Mohammed Siraj, scoring 14 runs off his over with a sequence of 4, 6, and 4. This exchange became an early talking point in the match.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in the Duleep Trophy semi-final?

He scored 92 in the first innings and a brisk 40 in the chase against Central Zone. His performances helped East Zone reach the Duleep Trophy final.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Siraj Duleep Trophy Indian Cricket Duleep Trophy Final Team India Cricket Video Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Viral Cricket Video
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