Dressing Room Misconduct Rocks Pakistan Cricket, PCB Sends Players Home

Pakistan cricket has once again been hit by major changes, with the team’s leadership and support staff facing continued uncertainty. After seven players and two coaches were sent back home, former Test cricketer and senior selector Aaqib Javed could reportedly be the next high-profile figure to lose his position.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has defended the sweeping changes, insisting that the decisions were necessary for the team. At the same time, fresh details have emerged surrounding the exclusion of Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha and Imam-ul-Haq.

Why Were Imam, Rizwan And Salman Sent Home?

According to a PTI report, recent performances were not the sole reason behind the trio being removed from the squad. A PCB source claimed that their conduct within the dressing room also played a role in the decision.

The three players could reportedly be asked to appear before a committee and explain their behaviour during Pakistan’s tours of the West Indies and England.

Imam-ul-Haq has faced additional scrutiny after previously being accused of pretending to be injured, adding another layer to the controversy surrounding his exclusion.

Mike Hesson Wanted Changes

Interim Test coach Mike Hesson reportedly had a significant influence on the changes made to the squad. He took charge of the red-ball side midway through the England tour after Sarfaraz Ahmed was removed from the coaching setup.

Hesson reportedly wanted to give opportunities to players who had impressed him during Pakistan’s white-ball assignments. His recommendations contributed to the decision to send several established players home.

Alongside the seven players, coaches Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul were also removed from their respective roles.

The overhaul has opened the door for several newcomers, with five uncapped players reportedly included in Pakistan’s squad for the third Test against England.

Selection Committee Could See Major Changes

The shake-up could extend beyond the playing squad. Pakistan’s selection committee is also reportedly heading for a major overhaul.

Misbah-ul-Haq has already indicated his intention to step down, while Aaqib Javed could also be removed from the selection setup. Reports suggest that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi wants to introduce a new structure, meaning further changes could follow once the England tour concludes.

A revamped selection committee could reportedly be announced after the series.

Hesson Could Take Charge Across All Formats

Another major possibility under consideration is Mike Hesson taking over as Pakistan’s head coach across all three formats.

Hesson currently works with Pakistan’s white-ball teams, but the PCB could consider expanding his responsibilities to include the Test side as well. However, such a move would depend on whether Hesson is willing to take on the demanding role of coaching Pakistan in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.