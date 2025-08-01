DPL 2025: Full Schedule, Captains And Venues For Delhi Premier League Season 2

DPL 2025 Full Schedule: Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 is all set to return with its second season, promising more action, more matches, and a broader platform for cricketing talent. The men's tournament will officially begin on August 2, while the women's edition is scheduled to run between August 17 and August 24.

This year, the league has undergone an expansion, with eight teams taking part in the men’s competition. These teams have been split into two groups. Each team will play 10 matches, bringing the total number of league-stage games to 40, a significant jump from the 30 matches played in the inaugural season.

Following the conclusion of the league stage, the top four teams from the combined points table will qualify for the playoffs. The playoff structure will mirror the IPL format, comprising Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and finally, the grand finale. The men's tournament will conclude on August 31, with a reserve day for the final marked on September 1 to accommodate any weather-related interruptions.

DPL 2025 - Complete List of Captains

South Delhi Superstarz – Ayush Badoni (Retained)

Purani Dilli 6 – Vanshi Bedi (Auction pick -RTM)

North Delhi Strikers – Harshit Rana (Retained)

Central Delhi Kings – Jonty Sidhu (Retained)

West Delhi Lions – Nitish Rana (Auction pick)

New Delhi Tigers – Himmat Singh (Retained)

East Delhi Riders – Anuj Rawat (Retained)

Outer Delhi Warriors – Siddhant Sharma (Auction pick)

DPL 2025 Full Match Schedule (Men's and Women's)

02-Aug-25, Saturday, 8:00 PM, Men’s, South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders

03-Aug-25, Sunday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings

03-Aug-25, Sunday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, Outer Delhi Warriors vs New Delhi Tigers

04-Aug-25, Monday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions

04-Aug-25, Monday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers

05-Aug-25, Tuesday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, Outer Delhi Warriors vs East Delhi Riders

05-Aug-25, Tuesday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz

06-Aug-25, Wednesday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6

06-Aug-25, Wednesday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers

07-Aug-25, Thursday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions

07-Aug-25, Thursday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz

08-Aug-25, Friday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors

08-Aug-25, Friday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers

09-Aug-25, Saturday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors

09-Aug-25, Saturday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli 6

10-Aug-25, Sunday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers

10-Aug-25, Sunday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6

11-Aug-25, Monday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, South Delhi Superstarz vs New Delhi Tigers

11-Aug-25, Monday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, North Delhi Strikers vs West Delhi Lions

13-Aug-25, Wednesday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings

13-Aug-25, Wednesday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6

15-Aug-25, Friday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, Outer Delhi Warriors vs South Delhi Superstarz

16-Aug-25, Saturday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers

16-Aug-25, Saturday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, North Delhi Strikers vs Outer Delhi Warriors

17-Aug-25, Sunday, 2:00 PM, Women’s, South Delhi Superstarz W vs North Delhi Strikers W

17-Aug-25, Sunday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders

18-Aug-25, Monday, 2:00 PM, Women’s, East Delhi Riders W vs Central Delhi Kings W

18-Aug-25, Monday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors

19-Aug-25, Tuesday, 2:00 PM, Women’s, South Delhi Superstarz W vs East Delhi Riders W

19-Aug-25, Tuesday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz

20-Aug-25, Wednesday, 2:00 PM, Women’s, North Delhi Strikers W vs Central Delhi Kings W

20-Aug-25, Wednesday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions

21-Aug-25, Thursday, 2:00 PM, Women’s, Central Delhi Kings W vs South Delhi Superstarz W

21-Aug-25, Thursday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders

22-Aug-25, Friday, 2:00 PM, Women’s, North Delhi Strikers W vs East Delhi Riders W

22-Aug-25, Friday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers

23-Aug-25, Saturday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, New Delhi Tigers vs Central Delhi Kings

23-Aug-25, Saturday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders

24-Aug-25, Sunday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, South Delhi Superstarz vs North Delhi Strikers

24-Aug-25, Sunday, 7:00 PM, Women’s (Final), Qualifier 1 Winner vs Qualifier 2 Winner

25-Aug-25, Monday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, North Delhi Strikers vs Purani Dilli 6

25-Aug-25, Monday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings

26-Aug-25, Tuesday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions

26-Aug-25, Tuesday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings

27-Aug-25, Wednesday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz

27-Aug-25, Wednesday, 2:00 PM, Men’s, New Delhi Tigers vs North Delhi Strikers

28-Aug-25, Thursday, 7:00 PM, Men’s, West Delhi Lions vs Outer Delhi Warriors

29-Aug-25, Friday, 2:00 PM, Men’s (Qualifier 1), Rank 1 vs Rank 2

29-Aug-25, Friday, 7:00 PM, Men’s (Eliminator), Rank 3 vs Rank 4

30-Aug-25, Saturday, 7:00 PM, Men’s (Qualifier 2), Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator

31-Aug-25, Sunday, 7:00 PM, Men’s (Final), Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2

01-Sep-25, Monday, 7:00 PM, Men’s (Final Reserve Day), If Required