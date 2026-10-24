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English NewsSportsCricket'Don’t Jump To Conclusions': Ex-India Star Defends Gautam Gambhir Over Ishan Kishan Debate

'Don’t Jump To Conclusions': Ex-India Star Defends Gautam Gambhir Over Ishan Kishan Debate

Irfan Pathan has defended Gautam Gambhir over Ishan Kishan’s batting position, revealing the batter had a niggle before being ruled out of India’s second T20I.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 08:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Irfan Pathan defended Gambhir's decisions on Ishan Kishan's batting order.
  • Ishan Kishan had a niggle, batting lower in first T20I.
  • Kishan is now ruled out of second T20I due to injury.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has urged fans and critics to look beyond the scorecard before questioning Gautam Gambhir’s decisions, explaining that an injury concern influenced Ishan Kishan’s role in India’s opening T20I against New Zealand. Kishan’s arrival at No. 5 during India’s chase of 226 in Christchurch had raised questions about the team’s batting order. Pathan, however, said the decision was linked to the wicketkeeper-batter’s fitness rather than a tactical call that warranted criticism of the head coach.

Pathan Urges Critics To Wait For Full Picture

Taking to X, Pathan pointed out that discussions around Gambhir’s decisions often begin before the circumstances behind them are known.

"So, Ishan Kishan had a niggle during the first T20I, which is why he batted lower down the order. But everyone was quick to go after @GautamGambhir for changing the batting order. Criticising him has become everyone's favourite pastime these days. Please, please wait a bit before passing judgment. Don't jump to conclusions without knowing the full story,"

Read More: Virat Kohli Ignored Calls After Assuring Comeback? Amit Mishra Makes Big Claim

Pathan’s intervention comes amid scrutiny of Gambhir’s tactical decisions, particularly when changes to the batting order produce unexpected results.

The former India international argued that Kishan’s niggle was an important piece of context that critics had overlooked.

The fitness concern has since become more significant, with Kishan ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand after suffering a low-grade strain in his right adductor.

Kishan’s Injury Forces Him Out Of Second T20I

Ishan Kishan picked up the injury during Thursday’s series opener in Christchurch.

The 28-year old entered the chase at No. 5 but could contribute only one run before New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner dismissed him.

His absence leaves India without the left-handed batter for the next fixture as the team continues its five-match T20I series.

With Kishan now sidelined for the second match, the episode has underlined how fitness concerns can shape selection and batting decisions during an international series.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ishan Kishan bat at No. 5 in the first T20I?

Irfan Pathan explained that Ishan Kishan had a 'niggle' during the first T20I. This injury concern was the reason he batted lower down the order.

What was Irfan Pathan's response to the criticism against Gautam Gambhir?

Pathan urged fans and critics to wait for the full story before judging Gambhir's decisions. He stated that criticising Gambhir had become a 'favourite pastime' without knowing the circumstances.

Is Ishan Kishan available for the second T20I against New Zealand?

No, Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I. He suffered a low-grade strain in his right adductor during the series opener in Christchurch.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 08:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Irfan Pathan Ishan Kishan IND Vs NZ T20Is
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