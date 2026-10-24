'Don’t Jump To Conclusions': Ex-India Star Defends Gautam Gambhir Over Ishan Kishan Debate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Irfan Pathan defended Gambhir's decisions on Ishan Kishan's batting order.

Ishan Kishan had a niggle, batting lower in first T20I.

Kishan is now ruled out of second T20I due to injury.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has urged fans and critics to look beyond the scorecard before questioning Gautam Gambhir’s decisions, explaining that an injury concern influenced Ishan Kishan’s role in India’s opening T20I against New Zealand. Kishan’s arrival at No. 5 during India’s chase of 226 in Christchurch had raised questions about the team’s batting order. Pathan, however, said the decision was linked to the wicketkeeper-batter’s fitness rather than a tactical call that warranted criticism of the head coach.

Pathan Urges Critics To Wait For Full Picture

So, Ishan Kishan had a niggle during the first T20, which is why he batted lower down the order. But everyone was quick to go after @GautamGambhir for changing the batting order. Criticising him has become everyone’s favourite timepass these days. Please, please wait a bit before passing judgment. Don’t jump to conclusions without knowing the full story. And this applies to everything in life. In the rush to get “views” and “numbers” on social media, you might end up hurting someone without even knowing the full story. Think before you judge. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2026

Taking to X, Pathan pointed out that discussions around Gambhir’s decisions often begin before the circumstances behind them are known.

"So, Ishan Kishan had a niggle during the first T20I, which is why he batted lower down the order. But everyone was quick to go after @GautamGambhir for changing the batting order. Criticising him has become everyone's favourite pastime these days. Please, please wait a bit before passing judgment. Don't jump to conclusions without knowing the full story,"

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Pathan’s intervention comes amid scrutiny of Gambhir’s tactical decisions, particularly when changes to the batting order produce unexpected results.

The former India international argued that Kishan’s niggle was an important piece of context that critics had overlooked.

The fitness concern has since become more significant, with Kishan ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand after suffering a low-grade strain in his right adductor.

Kishan’s Injury Forces Him Out Of Second T20I

Ishan Kishan picked up the injury during Thursday’s series opener in Christchurch.

The 28-year old entered the chase at No. 5 but could contribute only one run before New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner dismissed him.

His absence leaves India without the left-handed batter for the next fixture as the team continues its five-match T20I series.

With Kishan now sidelined for the second match, the episode has underlined how fitness concerns can shape selection and batting decisions during an international series.