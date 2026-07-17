Do Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Not Talk? India Coach Finally Responds

Speculation surrounding the relationship between Virat Kohli and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has been doing the rounds for months, with the chatter growing louder after Kohli's retirement from Test cricket. Their limited public interactions during training sessions and matches fuelled rumours that the two were not on good terms.

Ahead of the first ODI against England at Edgbaston, reports even claimed they barely spoke during practice, adding to the debate over the dressing-room atmosphere.

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Before that match, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak was seen engaged in a lengthy discussion with Kohli in the nets, while Gambhir watched the session from a distance. This led to further speculation that the head coach was avoiding direct conversations with the star batter.

However, after India's loss in second ODI, Kotak firmly dismissed those claims. He insisted there was no tension between Kohli and Gambhir and revealed that the duo had spoken several times during the day.

"Virat and Gautam must have spoken at least ten times today. I don't think there's any need for a bridge between them," Kotak said.

Explaining his own interaction with Kohli, Kotak said the discussions were purely technical and focused on batting. He added that with a player of Kohli's experience, coaches avoid making unnecessary changes unless the batter himself seeks advice.

According to Kotak, the conversation revolved mainly around Kohli's footwork. The former India batter had approached him with a few queries before the net session, and the discussion continued even after practice. Kotak also brushed aside the rumours, saying he was unsure where such stories originated.

England went on to level the three-match ODI series 1-1 with a four-wicket win in the second ODI. Joe Root's unbeaten 99 guided the hosts to a successful chase of 234, while Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries for India before the visitors were bowled out for 233 in 44 overs.

Kotak also disclosed that Kohli relayed an important message to the dressing room while he was batting. The experienced batter informed the coaching staff, including Gambhir, that the short ball was not coming onto the bat as expected on the Cardiff pitch. That feedback, Kotak said, helped the remaining batters adjust their plans and prepare for the conditions before heading to the crease.