The final T20I offers India an opportunity to experiment with their playing XI. With the series secured, they can test different combinations and assess other players.
Dinesh Karthik's Big Suggestion: Wants Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Back, Names Stars Who Should Be Rested
Dinesh Karthik has proposed resting Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma to give India room to bring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi back for the final T20I against New Zealand.
- India, having won series, plans T20I team experimentation.
- Karthik proposes resting Arshdeep for new pacers.
- Karthik suggests Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaces Abhishek Sharma.
India have already secured the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, but the final fixture offers an opportunity to experiment with the playing XI. With the visitors holding an unassailable 3-1 advantage, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has put forward a combination that could bring young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi back into the side. Sooryavanshi featured in the second and third T20Is when Ishan Kishan was unavailable due to injury.
However, Kishan's return to fitness meant the youngster had to make way, despite producing an impressive 45 in his previous appearance.
Karthik Suggests Resting Arshdeep Singh
Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have been part of the team throughout the series.
Speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik proposed leaving out one of India's frontline pacers to create room for a change in the XI.
He specifically mentioned Arshdeep Singh as a candidate for a break, while suggesting opportunities for Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav.
"Because it is a game where we have won the series, I wouldn't mind holding on to Axar and letting go of one of the pacers. I would go down the route of giving Arshdeep a break and using Mayank and Prince."
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Karthik was quick to acknowledge Arshdeep's contribution, describing the left-arm quick as India's standout bowler in the series.
He also felt the final game could offer a useful opportunity to assess the spin options.
"Arshdeep has been outstanding as usual. He has been our best bowler in the series, and there is no harm in sitting him down to see what a spinner can do in these conditions,"
Abhishek Sharma Could Make Way For Sooryavanshi
On the batting front, Karthik had a clear suggestion for those hoping to see Sooryavanshi return.
Rather than replacing Samson, he believes Abhishek could be rested to accommodate the teenager.
"I know the world will want Vaibhav to play. If they want to play Vaibhav, it has got to be in place of Abhishek, to give him a break, and that is how it should be."
He reiterated that the team should consider workload management instead of treating the decision as a reflection of performance.
"Every time there is anything related to Vaibhav, it is always Sanju. If you really want to fit in Vaibhav, Abhishek can take a break. The key word here is break,"
With the series already decided, India's final selection could provide Sooryavanshi another opportunity to make an impression again.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the final T20I significant for India despite winning the series?
Who did Dinesh Karthik suggest resting from India's bowling lineup?
Dinesh Karthik proposed resting Arshdeep Singh, despite him being India's standout bowler. He suggested this to give opportunities to Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav.
How did Karthik suggest Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could return to the team?
Karthik suggested that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could play if Abhishek Sharma is given a break. He emphasized this would be for workload management, not due to performance issues.