Dinesh Falahari, President of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, has made fresh dramatic claims regarding cricket star Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma's connection with spiritual guru Premanand Govind Sharan Maharaj.

According to Falahari, the celebrity couple initially visited the Vrindavan-based saint as part of a commercial PR arrangement before genuinely embracing a spiritual path.

Allegations of PR Deals, Paid Appearances

Falahari alleged that during the early days of Premanand Maharaj's spiritual discourse, a Maharashtra-based PR firm and a Rajasthan property group approached the seer with a strategy to build a global following.

"They hired Virat Kohli for ₹5 Crore to visit Maharaj ji," Falahari asserted. "When Virat Kohli came for darshan, Maharaj ji's popularity grew a thousandfold globally."

"Returned Money and Became True Devotees"

However, Falahari claimed that Kohli underwent a change of heart following his initial visit.

"When Virat Kohli came for the first time, he took money, but he later felt he had committed a sin," Falahari stated. "So when he visited the second time, he returned a large sum to Maharaj ji. Today, Virat Kohli funds the daily meals (annadaanam) for all the spiritual seekers residing with Maharaj ji. Virat Kohli is a good man, and his wife, Anushka Sharma, has become a devout follower of Radha Rani. They arrived as businessmen, but they are now true followers."

#WATCH | Dinesh Falahari, the President of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, says, "When Premanand Maharaj was an ordinary seer, a PR company from Maharashtra had approached along with a Rajasthan property group. All of them had told Maharaj ji that they wanted to make him popular across the world because everyone liked his sermons. Maharaj ji had said that he was ready as long as there was no disturbance in our bhajans. They had assured that their won't be a disturbance. So, for Premanand Maharaj, they hired Virat Kohli for Rs 5 Crores. He did everything for Maharaj ji. When Virat Kohli came for darshan, Maharaj ji's popularity grew a thousand times. He became popular across the world. Maharaj ji too felt good. A few days back, Maharaj ji and they had differences. We too intervened as to why they are disturbing Maharaj ji. They said that they brought Virat Kohli onboard but now Maharaj ji is paying attention to some other party...On the pretext of their service, they encroached on Govt land and indulged in wrong activities. Maharaj ji even reprimanded them. But they didn't budge. When Virat Kohli came for the first time, he too money but he felt that he has committed a sin. So, when he came the second time, he gave back a large sum of money to Maharaj ji. Even today, Virat Kohli provides for food for all 'saadhak' residing with Maharaj ji. Virat Kohli is a good man. His wife too is now a follower of Radha Rani. They came as businessmen but they are now followers of Radha Rani..." On his land-grabbing allegations, "We have demanded a CBI probe into the entire matter. Their accounts should be examined; bank statements should be examined. There is no lie in what I said..." — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026

Demand for CBI Investigation

Falahari further alleged that the organizers and PR operators involved in managing the seer's affairs exploited their influence to encroach on government land and engage in financial improprieties. He stated that Premanand Maharaj had reprimanded those involved after internal disputes arose.

Demanding official action, Falahari called for a central probe into the spiritual center's financial records. "We have demanded a CBI investigation into this entire matter. Their bank accounts and financial statements must be thoroughly audited. There is no lie in what I have stated," he declared.