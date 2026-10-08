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English NewsSportsCricketDinesh Falahari's Fresh Claim On Virat-Anushka: 'They Came As Businessmen, Now Devote Radha Rani'

Dinesh Falahari's Fresh Claim On Virat-Anushka: 'They Came As Businessmen, Now Devote Radha Rani'

Falahari alleged that during the early days of Premanand Maharaj's spiritual discourse, a PR firm and a Rajasthan property group approached the seer with a strategy to build a global following.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 10:09 AM (IST)

Dinesh Falahari, President of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, has made fresh dramatic claims regarding cricket star Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma's connection with spiritual guru Premanand Govind Sharan Maharaj.

According to Falahari, the celebrity couple initially visited the Vrindavan-based saint as part of a commercial PR arrangement before genuinely embracing a spiritual path.

Allegations of PR Deals, Paid Appearances

Falahari alleged that during the early days of Premanand Maharaj's spiritual discourse, a Maharashtra-based PR firm and a Rajasthan property group approached the seer with a strategy to build a global following.

"They hired Virat Kohli for ₹5 Crore to visit Maharaj ji," Falahari asserted. "When Virat Kohli came for darshan, Maharaj ji's popularity grew a thousandfold globally."

"Returned Money and Became True Devotees"

However, Falahari claimed that Kohli underwent a change of heart following his initial visit.

"When Virat Kohli came for the first time, he took money, but he later felt he had committed a sin," Falahari stated. "So when he visited the second time, he returned a large sum to Maharaj ji. Today, Virat Kohli funds the daily meals (annadaanam) for all the spiritual seekers residing with Maharaj ji. Virat Kohli is a good man, and his wife, Anushka Sharma, has become a devout follower of Radha Rani. They arrived as businessmen, but they are now true followers."

Demand for CBI Investigation

Falahari further alleged that the organizers and PR operators involved in managing the seer's affairs exploited their influence to encroach on government land and engage in financial improprieties. He stated that Premanand Maharaj had reprimanded those involved after internal disputes arose.

Demanding official action, Falahari called for a central probe into the spiritual center's financial records. "We have demanded a CBI investigation into this entire matter. Their bank accounts and financial statements must be thoroughly audited. There is no lie in what I have stated," he declared.

Published at : 08 Oct 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anushka Sharma Premanand Maharaj VIrat Kohli Dinesh Falahari
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