1983 World Cup Winner Calls Out Agarkar, Gambhir For Ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

In a scathing critique of the current Indian cricket team management, former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the treatment of Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan.

The controversy stems from the consistent exclusion of the middle-order batsman from the national setup, particularly during the ongoing transition phase in Indian Test cricket.

Vengsarkar's comments have directly targeted the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar and the coaching staff under Gautam Gambhir, accusing them of ignoring undeniable domestic merit.

'Discouraging message to domestic cricketers'

Sarfaraz Khan has been the most consistent performer in the Ranji Trophy over the last few seasons, boasting a career first-class average that often draws comparisons to legendary figures.

Despite a successful, albeit brief, introduction to international cricket earlier in 2024 - where he notched up crucial half-centuries against England - he has found himself on the sidelines during recent home and away assignments.

Vengsarkar argued that by snubbing Sarfaraz, the selectors are sending a discouraging message to domestic cricketers.

“You know, the thing is, it’s really baffing for me that why he’s not pick in any format for India, when he has done well so consistently, even for India also when he got an opportunity. . And that really baffles me, because he’s a good enough player to play in all formats of the game. Such a talent has been ignored and neglected. It’s a real shame,” he said in an interview with Times of India.

Management's New Direction

Under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, the Indian team has leaned toward a more aggressive, "fast-paced" style of play.

While this strategy has worked in white-ball cricket, the Test team has recently suffered setbacks. Critics like Paranjape believe that the exclusion of a "pure" red-ball specialist like Sarfaraz has left the middle order vulnerable.

The management’s preference for younger, versatile players or established stars returning from injury has seemingly pushed Sarfaraz down the pecking order.

Road Ahead

For Sarfaraz Khan, the road back to the national XI remains paved with more domestic runs, though the verbal support from veteran figures like Vengsarkar ensures that his case remains at the forefront of the national conversation.