Different Rules For Virat Kohli? BCCI Gives RCB Star Special Treatment

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently held a fitness camp in Bengaluru where several senior players, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shubman Gill, underwent mandatory tests.

However, unlike his teammates, Virat Kohli did not travel to India. Instead, the board allowed him to complete his assessment in London, marking a rare case of special consideration being extended to an Indian cricketer.

Kohli’s overseas fitness clearance

As per reports, the former captain successfully cleared his fitness tests in London, where he has been training for his ODI comeback.

Pictures of Virat Kohli practicing near Lord’s had already gone viral, confirming his preparations. This arrangement is believed to be the first time in Indian cricket history that a player was tested outside the country with BCCI’s approval.

Other stars pass Bengaluru tests

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru-based camp included Yo-Yo and Bronco Tests, which were cleared by all participants.

Players such as Rohit Sharma, Bumrah, Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, and Jitesh Sharma were part of the evaluation. The focus was particularly on Gill and Bumrah, both key figures for India’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign.

Virat Kohli’s next assignment

Having stepped away from Tests and T20Is, Kohli will now be seen only in the ODI format. His next appearance is expected in the three-match ODI series against Australia in October 2025. The fixtures are scheduled as follows:

1st ODI: 19 October – Perth Stadium, Perth

2nd ODI: 23 October – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

3rd ODI: 25 October – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Indian players who have cleared Bronco Test: Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Jitesh Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Rajat Patidar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Mukesh Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.