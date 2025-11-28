Did Smriti Mandhana Unfollow Palash & Palak Muchhal On Instagram?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketDid Smriti Mandhana Unfollow Palash & Palak Muchhal On Instagram?

Several viral screenshots on social media claim that Smriti Mandhana unfollowed Palash and Palak Muchhal on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Smriti Mandhana has taken down her pre-wedding posts from Instagram after her wedding was postponed due to health emergencies in both families.

The delay sparked breakup rumors with her fiancé, Palash Muchhal, who is also facing unverified allegations of cheating. Meanwhile, Palak Muchhal confirmed that the postponement is solely because of family health concerns, and both families have requested privacy during this time.

Several viral screenshots on social media claim that Smriti Mandhana unfollowed Palash and Palak Muchhal on Instagram. However, these claims are false - Mandhana continues to follow both Palak and Palash.

Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Palak Muchhal Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana Wedding Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal
