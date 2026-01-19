Did Rinku Singh Insult Hindu Gods? Here's The Full Story

India's T20 star Rinku Singh is currently facing a storm he likely never saw coming. What started as a viral AI-generated video has spiraled into a serious clash with Karni Sena, turning the Aligarh native's digital tribute into a legal headache.

"Cool" Interpretation of Faith

The trouble began when Rinku shared an AI-produced reel on his social media. The video, intended to acknowledge his success as a divine gift, featured a stylized, modern take on Hindu deities. In the clip, figures like Lord Shiva, Hanuman, Ganesha, and Vishnu were shown wearing black sunglasses while riding in a car.

It seems like the creator's intent was likely to portray the gods as "protectors" or "guides" in a modern setting - with Lord Hanuman even seen at the steering wheel - the execution hit a nerve with traditionalists.

Backlash from Karni Sena

Karni Sena didn't see the video as a tribute. Instead, they viewed the "sunglasses and SUV" aesthetic as a mockery of sacred icons. Led by Sumit Tomar, members of the group gathered at Sasni Gate Police Station in Rinku's hometown of Aligarh to file a formal complaint.

Their argument is simple: faith shouldn't be "modernized" for social media clout. They found the blend of Western music and religious figures deeply offensive to Sanatan Dharma, demanding that the cricketer issue a public apology for hurting the sentiments of his followers.

For Rinku - a player who literally has "God's Plan" tattooed on his body - the video was likely a celebration of his journey. For his critics, it was a bridge too far.

When is Rinku's next match for India?

T20 star Rinku Singh, if named in the final playing XI, is set to play for India next in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting January 21, 2026, in Nagpur, followed by T20 World Cup in February.