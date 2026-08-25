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English NewsSportsCricketDhruv Jurel's Tattoo Is More Than Just Ink - Its Meaning Deserves Salute

Dhruv Jurel's Tattoo Is More Than Just Ink - Its Meaning Deserves Salute

For Dhruv Jurel, the tattoo is much more than body art. It connects two generations of his family - his grandfather’s farming background and his father’s service in the armed forces.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 11:25 AM (IST)

Dhruv Jurel’s century celebration during the second Test against Sri Lanka carried a deeply personal message. After reaching three figures, the India wicketkeeper-batter saluted before pointing towards a tattoo on his arm. What appeared to be a brief celebration was actually a heartfelt tribute to his family and his roots.

What is written on Dhruv Jurel’s tattoo?

Dhruv Jurel has the words ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ inked on his arm. The iconic phrase was coined by former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1965 and pays tribute to India’s soldiers and farmers.

For Jurel, however, the words have a much more personal connection. His grandfather was a farmer, while his father served in the Indian Army. The word ‘Kisan’ represents his grandfather and his contribution as a farmer, while ‘Jawan’ is a tribute to his father’s military service.

The tattoo therefore serves as a permanent reminder of the two important influences in Jurel’s life.

Why did Jurel salute after scoring his century?

Dhruv Jurel produced a memorable performance in the first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka, registering his second Test century. He reached the landmark from 171 deliveries and remained unbeaten on 115 as India declared at 503/9.

Immediately after completing his hundred, Jurel looked towards the dressing room, raised a salute and then pointed towards his tattoo.

The celebration appeared to be a dedication to his grandfather and father, acknowledging the family values and sacrifices that shaped him before he made his mark in international cricket.

The tattoo represents Jurel’s roots

For Dhruv Jurel, the tattoo is much more than body art. It connects two generations of his family - his grandfather’s farming background and his father’s service in the armed forces.

By displaying it after reaching a Test century, Jurel showed that his biggest achievements on the cricket field remain closely connected to where he came from. His celebration was therefore not simply about a personal milestone but also a tribute to his family and their contribution to his journey.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL Dhruv Jurel Dhruv Jurel Tattoo
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