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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Dhoni Teases Wife Sakshi With Cheeky Ice Cream Trick At Ambani Family’s Navratri Celebrations

WATCH: Dhoni Teases Wife Sakshi With Cheeky Ice Cream Trick At Ambani Family’s Navratri Celebrations

MS Dhoni and Sakshi shared a playful moment while enjoying some ice cream at the Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MS Dhoni playfully teased wife Sakshi with an ice cream trick.
  • He also shared a lighthearted moment with Anant Ambani there.
  • Both viral interactions occurred at the Ambani family's Jamnagar festivities.

MS Dhoni’s playful side was on display once again as a light-hearted exchange with wife Sakshi Dhoni from Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar made its way across social media. The former India captain was caught teasing Sakshi with a simple ice cream trick, turning an ordinary moment into an amusing interaction that viewers have been enjoying online. In the video, Dhoni holds a cup of ice cream and appears ready to feed Sakshi a spoonful, but just as she leans in for a bite, he pulls the spoon back and eats it himself.

He then repeats the move, leaving Sakshi to respond with a playful tap on his arm as the two share a laugh. 

Dhoni’s Fun Moments At Jamnagar Festivities Go Viral

The ice cream clip is not the only moment from the celebrations to attract attention.

Another video from the Navratri festivities showed Dhoni spending time with Anant Ambani, with the pair enjoying the fairground atmosphere and trying out rides.

In that clip, Anant appears to invite Dhoni to join him on a rotating cabin ride.

Check Out || WATCH: MS Dhoni & Anant Ambani Enjoy Navratri Festivities, Viral Video Shows Fun Fair Moments

Dhoni’s reaction to the suggestion became a talking point among viewers, as he seemed to gesture that the ride might make him throw up.

The videos have offered fans a glimpse of Dhoni enjoying a more relaxed setting, with his reactions and playful exchanges becoming the main attraction.

MS Dhoni & Sakshi Among Guests At Ambani Celebration

Dhoni and Sakshi were among the prominent personalities spotted at the Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar.

The gathering brought together guests for the festive occasion, with videos from the event continuing to circulate online.

Dhoni, who generally keeps his personal life away from the spotlight, has often drawn attention when candid moments with family and friends emerge.

This time, his teasing act with Sakshi and his reaction to Anant’s ride invitation have given social media users two light-hearted moments to talk about.

Frequently Asked Questions

What playful act did MS Dhoni do with his wife Sakshi?

MS Dhoni playfully teased Sakshi with an ice cream trick. He pulled back a spoonful he offered her and ate it himself, leading to a shared laugh.

How did MS Dhoni react to Anant Ambani's ride invitation?

Dhoni seemed to gesture that the rotating cabin ride Anant Ambani invited him on might make him throw up. This reaction became a talking point.

Where were MS Dhoni and Sakshi recently seen enjoying festivities?

MS Dhoni and Sakshi were spotted at the Ambani family's Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar. They were among prominent personalities at the festive occasion.

Why are MS Dhoni's recent moments from the celebrations going viral?

His recent moments are going viral because they show his playful side and relaxed interactions. His ice cream trick with Sakshi and reaction to a ride invitation have gained attention.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Sakshi Dhoni MS Dhoni Anant Ambani
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