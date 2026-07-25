Dinesh Karthik Reacts After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation, Shares Message For India's Youth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amidst student protests.

Protests demanded accountability for alleged examination paper leaks and reforms.

Cricketer Dinesh Karthik praised youth for demanding accountability and change.

Pradhan cited student interests to prevent uncertainty and legal entanglements.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik shared an optimistic message for India's youth after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday. The resignation followed weeks of student protests over alleged examination paper leaks. Without commenting directly on politics, Karthik praised the younger generation for their clarity and determination, saying they would shape the country's future over the coming decade.

Dinesh Karthik Backs India's Next Generation

Karthik took to social media soon after the resignation became public. Rather than focusing on the political developments, he highlighted the role young people have played in demanding accountability and improving public systems.

The former India batter said he was encouraged by the way young Indians had approached recent events. He praised their willingness to work together and their determination to push for change.

Writing on social media, Karthik said:

"At the end of the day, we're all working towards a better India. The clarity, collaboration and relentlessness of the younger generation is something that I'm extremely in awe of. The future is bright, and the next generation is going to take us to new heights. Jai Hind."

He captioned the post:

"The next decade is India's."

His message quickly gained attention across social media, with many users viewing it as a response to the developments surrounding the education ministry.

Resignation Follows Weeks Of Student Protests

Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after weeks of demonstrations over alleged examination paper leaks.

Student groups had been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability and reforms to the examination system. The movement gathered support from activists, including Sonam Wangchuk, who ended a 26-day hunger strike earlier this week.

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The next decade is India’s 🇮🇳🫡 pic.twitter.com/6IXNR8y8wK — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 25, 2026

Tensions rose after police stopped protesters attempting to march towards Parliament on July 20. The demonstrations continued despite the government's announcement that fast-track courts would be established to deal with paper leak cases.

Many student groups maintained that administrative accountability remained their primary demand.

Dharmendra Pradhan Explains Decision To Step Down

In his resignation statement shared on social media, Pradhan said his decision was guided by the interests of students and the need to prevent further uncertainty.

He said students should be able to focus on their education without becoming caught up in prolonged legal or administrative issues.

In his statement, Pradhan wrote:

"The youth power of India is the real strength of this country. We will not let the youth power of the country get trapped in a vicious cycle of illusion; this is my resolve. Anti-national forces should not take advantage of the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and in the country, the unity of the country should be maintained, the future of not even a single student of India should get entangled in legal complexities, and our children should spend their time studying and focusing on building their careers. Considering all these things, I have sent my resignation letter to the Honorable Prime Minister."

The resignation marks a significant development after weeks of public pressure over the handling of the alleged examination paper leaks.

While political reactions continue, Karthik's message shifted the focus towards the role of young Indians, expressing confidence that the next generation will help shape the country's future.