Dev Chaudhary’s DPL 2026 Selection Sparks Row, 'Big Businessman’s Son' Claims Emerge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dev Chaudhary's DPL selection questioned after duck dismissal.

Fans question Chaudhary's U-19 role versus current opening.

Scrutiny grows lacking public senior-level cricketing record.

New Delhi Tigers have not addressed selection questions.

Dev Chaudhary’s place at the top of the New Delhi Tigers’ batting order in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 has come under scrutiny after the opener was dismissed for a duck against South Delhi Superstarz on August 16.

The dismissal in Match 27 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium gave fans a fresh talking point, with much of the online debate focusing on Chaudhary’s batting experience, technique and the decision to use him as a powerplay opener.

Why Are Fans Questioning Dev Chaudhary’s Selection?

Chaudhary’s unusual batting stance and grip have attracted attention, with some fans comparing elements of his technique to former Australia captain Steve Smith, who is known for his unconventional approach at the crease.

However, critics have questioned whether Chaudhary has produced enough at senior level to justify opening the innings in a high-profile city T20 tournament.

The discussion has also centred on his publicly available cricket background. A DDCA trial document from 2021 listed Chaudhary as an Under-19 all-rounder, with middle-order batting and right-arm fast bowling identified among his skills.

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Bro, in the team on what quota? pic.twitter.com/Q1XAUIrEuP — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) August 25, 2026

Some fans have questioned how a player documented in that role at the junior level subsequently moved into an opening position for the New Delhi Tigers in the DPL.

Why the hell would a franchise pay 1 lakh for Dev Chaudhary? What exactly are they seeing here? There are talented young cricketers grinding every single day, waiting for one chance, while players like this are getting picked and taking up those spots. pic.twitter.com/0MRUzNFdk4 — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) August 25, 2026

Duck Adds Fuel To Online Debate

The scrutiny intensified after Chaudhary failed to make an impact against South Delhi Superstarz, scoring a duck in Match 27.

It is important to note that the dismissal itself does not establish anything about the legitimacy of his selection. T20 cricket can produce poor results even from established players, and there is no confirmed evidence that the New Delhi Tigers breached any selection rules.

The central issue raised by supporters online is therefore less about one innings and more about the lack of publicly available information surrounding Chaudhary’s senior-level cricketing record and his elevation to the top of the batting order.

No Official Response On Selection Questions

There has been no confirmed public statement from New Delhi Tigers management or DPL organisers specifically addressing the questions being raised over Chaudhary’s selection or role.

The New Delhi Tigers remain involved in the tournament as the league stage continues towards its scheduled August 30 conclusion.

For now, the debate remains largely driven by social media reaction rather than any official allegation of wrongdoing. Whether Chaudhary gets another opportunity at the top of the order, and whether the team management provides further clarity on his selection, could determine whether the scrutiny fades or grows as DPL 2026 moves towards its decisive stages.